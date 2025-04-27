Roundtable: Favorite Detroit Lions' 2025 Draft Pick
1.) What was the Lions’ best draft pick?
Christian Booher: My favorite pick is Ahmed Hassanein, the EDGE rusher out of Boise State. He plays extremely hard and is relentlessly physical. Additionally, the Lions got a very productive player in the sixth round, which is always a win in the draft. Now, the team must develop him to ensure it maximizes his potential. Regardless of what happens in his NFL career, one thing is for certain — Hassanein isn’t ever going to lack effort.
Vito Chirco: I’m going to say getting Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge in the second round. Ratledge is a physically-imposing lineman who can slide right in on the interior of the line and compete for reps at both guard spots. And with a strong training camp, he could very easily be Detroit's starter at right guard come Week 1. I'm a big fan of this pick, and believe it was the “best value” selection by the organization this weekend.
2.) Do you think Brad Holmes was too aggressive in making so many trades?
Booher: I don’t think so. This draft class was one that might not have had the allure in the middle rounds that some classes have had, so I don’t fault Holmes for moving up to get guys he preferred in rounds 2, 3 and 5. All three of the players he traded up for should have at least a moderate impact on the team in 2025, so there’s no issue in moving up to get guys that will be contributors.
Chirco: I'll say this: I didn't mind him trading up to land either Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge or LSU guard Miles Frazier. I believe that each of them will be valuable pieces for the Lions’ offensive line in 2025 and beyond. And I'm a firm believer that Detroit drafted Ratledge with the intent to have him be Kevin Zeitler’s replacement at right guard.
The head-scratcher to me was Holmes parting with multiple draft assets to move up and take Arkansas wideout Isaac TeSlaa in the third round (No. 70 overall). TeSlaa was heavily considered a Day 3-caliber player during the pre-draft process. Additionally, in my estimation, the Lions would've been better off acquiring an EDGE defender with the pick (i.e. Michigan’s Josaiah Stewart).
Simply, I don't believe Holmes needed to be nearly as aggressive to land the former Hillsdale College receiver.
3.) Which player do you wish was taken by the Lions?
Booher: If there was one player I wish was taken by the Lions, it would have to be one of the top EDGE rushers. In terms of biggest dreams, having a player like Abdul Carter would’ve been awesome but not super realistic. When it comes to a player the Lions passed on, Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr. was a player that I thought could fit the Lions, and he was picked one pick after the Lions took Miles Frazier in the fifth round.
Chirco: To me, I would've loved to have seen the Lions trade up for one of the Georgia EDGE defenders that went in the first round. I'm talking about Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker. Williams went to the 49ers at No. 11 overall, while Walker landed with the Falcons at No. 15 overall.
To answer this question more precisely, though, I'll go with Walker (and for selfish reasons): I had the Lions trading up for the Bulldogs defender in my last mock draft.
I believe that Walker would've been a game-changing EDGE opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and would've helped take Detroit's pass-rush to the next level.
4.) Which pick concerns you the most?
Booher: The pick that concerns me the most is wide receiver Dominic Lovett. I think Lovett can become a very productive slot receiver and special teams contributor if given the opportunity, but he really struggled with drops in college. He dropped nine passes in two years at Georgia. That paired with his small frame are my causes for concern with that pick.
Chirco: It was trading up 32 spots, from No. 102 overall to No. 70 overall, to select Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. I don't believe it was at all worth it, especially given the fact that Detroit also had to part with multiple third-rounders in next year's draft in order to acquire the Hudsonville, Mich., native. To me, it was a steep overpay for a pass-catcher who likely will only compete for No. 4 receiver reps for the foreseeable future.
5.) The Lions finally got their EDGE rusher in the sixth round. Was it the right pick?
Booher: I think the Lions had the board fall in their favor in that situation, and Hassanein is a perfect fit for the culture, with his play style. Brad Holmes said the team wasn’t going to reach for a player they didn’t like, and so it’s hard to say this pick was a reach after listening to Hassanein talk in his media session. I think he’s a good fit and has the potential to be a solid player, but will need time to develop.
Chirco: I'm a fan of Detroit's selection of Boise State EDGE Ahmed Hassanein. He plays with a relentless motor, and on each and every single snap, he's going to leave it all on the field for Dan Campbell and the Lions.
Upon being drafted, Hassanein even told Campbell, “Coach, I will die for you.” He has said all the right things so far, and from all accounts, nailed his post-draft media session. And he appears to be quickly endearing himself to the Lions fanbase.
However, none of the above will matter if he fails to be productive on the field. And remember, he didn’t start playing organized football until 2019. Subsequently, he is still very much an unfinished product who needs to fine-tune his tackling ability and continue to develop his pass-rushing skills.
It's why I believe Detroit should have targeted an EDGE rusher earlier in the draft, such as Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku, Michigan's Josaiah Stewart or Ohio State's Jack Sawyer. To me, those would have each been safer EDGE selections for Brad Holmes & Co. Additionally, they each would have provided the Lions with more of an immediate impact than Hassanein.