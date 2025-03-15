Updated Lions Defensive Depth Chart
Each of the Detroit Lions' first three free agent signings were on the defensive side of the ball.
A year after the group was devastated by injuries, the Lions have replenished their depth with the additions of cornerback D.J. Reed, defensive tackle Roy Lopez and linebacker Grant Stuard. Each of the three could wind up playing big roles for Detroit's defense in 2025.
The defense will have new leadership in coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, but many of the same pieces remain in place.
Here's a glance at how the Lions' defensive depth chart could look when training camp begins later in the offseason.
Defensive end (2)
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal
Backups: Marcus Davenport, Isaac Ukwu, Nate Lynn
The Lions brought Davenport back on a new one-year contract, and he could wind up making a big impact. However, with his health concerns, it's reasonable to imagine Paschal getting the heavier workload of snaps earlier in the season.
While Paschal has not been the most efficient as a pass rusher, he has found a way to make a timely impact. He's also been solid against the run, and helps to set the edge when teams try to run away from Hutchinson.
The Michigan product is expected to be ready to go after suffering a severe leg injury last season and could be one of the best pass rushers in the game. With two former UDFA's rounding out the depth chart, this is a position that is still in need of help.
Defensive tackle (1)
Starters: Levi Onwuzurike
Backups: Mekhi Wingo, Myles Adams, Chris Smith
Injured: Alim McNeill
Because McNeill suffered a torn ACL late in the 2024 season, the overall length of recovery from the injury puts his status for the start of the season in doubt. When healthy, he's a three-down player who will be a major contributor for the defensive line.
Onwuzurike returns on a one-year contract, which allows him to prove his durability and Detroit to retain someone who is very familiar with their scheme. If he can stay healthy, he'll play a big role in the team's rotation.
Wingo was an intriguing rotational piece who is also coming off a season-ending knee injury. Smith bounced between the active roster and the practice squad last season, and Adams is back after playing in four games with Detroit after being a late-season addition.
Nose tackle (1)
Starter: DJ Reader
Backups: Roy Lopez, Brodric Martin
Reader is back for a second season, and the Lions added Lopez for additional depth at the nose tackle position. Lopez comes from the Arizona Cardinals, and his play style appears to fit the Lions' culture and defensive identity.
Martin is an interesting case. Entering his third season, he's yet to make a substantial impact due to development and injuries. With the addition of Lopez, he likely will have to have a strong offseason to work his way into the rotation.
Linebacker (3)
Starters: Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes
Backups: Malcolm Rodriguez, Grant Stuard, Ezekiel Turner, Trevor Nowaske, Anthony Pittman, DaRon Gilbert, Abraham Beauplan
The Lions have stacked a nice amount of depth at the linebacker position, particularly by re-signing Derrick Barnes to a three-year extension. Barnes earned the team's SAM linebacker spot and was expected to have a big impact before an unfortunate injury last season.
Malcolm Rodriguez is a solid backup linebacker who is capable of making a big impact in a pinch, as evidenced by his performance last season when Barnes and Anzalone went down. In adding Stuard, Detroit lands a special teams ace who has also proven his abilities to contribute defensively when called upon.
With all the injuries the Lions endured on defense last season, Turner, Nowaske and Pittman all had important roles at certain points. Now, with the whole group healthy, they'll likely be fighting for spots on the back-end of the roster.
Cornerback (2)
Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold
Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Morice Norris
The Lions swapped out Carlton Davis for Reed, a veteran who plays bigger than his 5-foot-9 frame and has a tenacity about his game. He has been limited in his career as far as ball production is concerned, but his physicality matches Detroit's style and he could certainly wind up generating takeaways for the defense.
All eyes will be on Arnold heading into his second NFL season. There were promising elements about the way he finished the year, and his confidence never dipped though he had some early struggles.
Rakestraw will have the chance to play his way into a bigger role, and Amik Robertson could also bump outside as he did at the end of the regular season last year. Like the defensive end position, Detroit may target more depth for this position in the draft.
Robertson won the nickel job over Rakestraw last season, and though he had ups and downs, his physicality matched what Detroit desires from players at this position. He showcased a knack for prying the ball loose and delivering big hits on receivers.
Rakestraw told reporters that had he not been injured in warmups against Tampa Bay, he was slated to start at nickel in that game. As a result, he will likely be a part of this competition throughout training camp. If he can stay healthy, the slot-cornerback position could be his ticket to playing time in 2025.
However, Robertson won't relinquish this job without a fight and has the upper hand with plenty of on-field experience in this area for Detroit in 2024.
Safety (2)
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Norris, Loren Strickland, Erick Hallett
The Lions have one of the best safety tandems in the game, which gives them a solid foundation for the back-end of their defense. Joseph is in line for a hefty contract extension, and Branch continues to develop as one of the most versatile young defensive players in the league.
After losing Ifeatu Melifonwu, Detroit will need to evaluate whether or not they have a player who brings that blitzing ability to the table. At first glance, it appears as though Branch could have more of that unlocked within his game.
Norris is atop the pecking order amongst the young reserves due to the fact that he played important snaps in the Divisional Round and was quickly re-signed after the season. Strickland began the year on the active roster but was waived to clear space.