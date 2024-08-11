Roundtable: Lions' Hopes, Fears after Preseason Debut
1.) What impressed you the most about the Lions’ performance against the Giants?
Christian Booher: The Lions struggled plenty in Thursday's loss to the Giants, which played out in the rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium. However, there were some things that were encouraging that came out from a game that was played without many of Detroit's significant contributors.
Notably, Detroit had several rookies that played well. Ennis Rakestraw had a solid day, while undrafted free agents Nate Lynn, Isaac Ukwu and Isaiah Williams stood out as well.
Vito Chirco: I think it was seeing the Lions’ group of 2024 draft picks largely perform well. Most notably, Sione Vaki had some impressive runs in the first half, and Ennis Rakestraw looked good both in coverage and on special teams. Additionally, it was good to see Mekhi Wingo hunt down and force an incompletion from Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito in the second quarter. Overall, it was a solid display from Detroit’s 2024 draft class.
2.) What has you concerned about the Lions?
Booher: The backup quarterback position doesn't look to be in the greatest spot right now, which led to the offense's struggles on Thursday. Nate Sudfeld looked better when he re-entered the game after Hendon Hooker suffered a concussion, but his first half performance left plenty to be desired.
Hooker did some good things in his time on the field, but there are still little things that will need to be ironed out. There's room for improvement, but Detroit needs to find a situation that can give fans confidence if Jared Goff were to go down.
Chirco: For me, it’s the Lions’ struggles offensively. With Nate Sudfeld under center in the opening half, Ben Johnson’s offense failed to efficiently move the football down the field. Sudfeld’s performance was very underwhelming, and Johnson’s offense was hard to watch. It got better when Hendon Hooker entered the game in the second half. Yet, the offense still failed to score a touchdown in the second half, and put together an overall lackluster showing. Although Jared Goff and most of Detroit’s starters sat out the exhibition contest, you still have to hope the offensive output improves in the team’s final two preseason games.
3.) Does Hendon Hooker need to stay in the pocket a little bit more?
Booher: I like the mobility dynamic that Hooker provided during his limited stint in the game Thursday. However, it led to him taking hits that ultimately forced him to leave the game.
As much as his running got the offense going, he has to be more efficient about taking the hits that he takes when scrambling. The Tennessee product can certainly grow from his first NFL appearance.
Chirco: Yes and no. More importantly, he needs to do a better job of picking and choosing when he leaves the pocket to scramble. Until he starts doing that, he will continue to put himself in harm’s way more often than not and leave himself susceptible to suffering concussions and other ailments. With more game action, I think he’ll gain a better feel for knowing when to tuck the ball and run and when to stay in the pocket.
4.) Were the joint practices with the Giants too aggressive?
Booher: I think what transpired at joint practices between the Lions and the Giants was just a product of two competitive teams that had their tensions boil over, over the course of two days.
The Lions will certainly need to dial back the fighting plenty in their next round of joint practices, presumably next year. The fine is a reminder from the NFL that this won't be tolerated, so Detroit cannot settle the conflicts in this manner.
Chirco: So, here’s where I stand: I’m all for the Lions being aggressive with their opponents. It’s the Dan Campbell-approved style of play, and I really believe it helped the Lions have as much success as they did a season ago. However, when the emotions boil over and incite fights, it’s bad for business. To me, the skirmishes that broke out hindered the effectiveness of those practices, and took away vital reps between the two sides. So, I’m of the mindset that those fights largely did a disservice to members of both teams, especially those battling for roster spots.
5.) What players are you watching this week at training camp?
Booher: Those back-end receiver spots remain wide open, as it didn't seem as though one of the candidates ran away with the job with their performance Thursday. As a result, players such as Kaden Davis and Daurice Fountain will be players worth monitoring.
Don't count Williams out, either, as he was producing in his chances on Thursday. Consistency and production are keys for these players to make the team in the end. So, a big week could be impactful for players looking to stay in this race.
Chirco: I’m going to be closely watching the performances of Sione Vaki and Ennis Rakestraw, two players that stood out during the Lions’ preseason opener with the Giants. Will Vaki continue to impress and dethrone Craig Reynolds for the No. 3 running job? Plus, will Rakestraw continue to work his way into valuable reps in Detroit’s secondary? I’ll be on the lookout for that and more this upcoming week at training camp.