Lions Know Jared Goff Is Big Reason for 2024 Success
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has helped put the team in the category of elite with his performance over the last two seasons. His performance has helped elevate a roster full of up-and-coming stars, and he's been among the league's best quarterbacks both by statistics and by wins.
This year, Goff has piloted Detroit to a 12-1 start. He ranks eighth in passing yards and fifth in touchdown passes heading into Week 15. Because both he and the team have been successful, Goff has generated MVP buzz throughout the year.
This weekend's game could be telling for the MVP race, as Goff will square off against another popular candidate in Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. While the winner of the game could help their cause immensely, Lions coach Dan Campbell said the veteran passer does not have the individual honor on his mind.
"I guarantee you, that’s not Goff’s focus. Winning the MVP, that’s icing on the cake, but I know for us, man, if you just focus on the win and what it’s going to take to win this game and whatever comes out of that, the individual accolades will follow," Campbell said. "You’ll turn around and look back and you’ll realize, ‘Alright, this is what’s transpired because we’ve won.’ So, I’m not worried about it, he’s not worried about it, we’ve just got to find a way to win.”
The Lions have an immense amount of trust in their quarterback, as he's developed a strong rapport with many of his skill position players. This rapport has paid off, as Goff has been historically accurate and ranks second in completion percentage (72.4).
Wide receiver Jameson Williams noted Goff's statitical advantage over Allen when stating his case for his quarterback to earn the award.
"You can just look at the stats, you know it's Jared. A 12-1 team, I don't really know how many yards he's got. He's got 25-plus touchdowns in three years," Williams said. "I just think he's a great player. He's more the reason why we win games, because he just takes control of the games. I just like my quarterback better."
For Williams specifically, the veteran quarterback helped him overcome his struggles with drops. Where Williams used to struggle with moving past bad plays, Goff put it into perspective and developed ways him to shake off his mistakes.
“He taught me that too. I used to drop the ball a lot. I used to go out there and drop the ball, then drop my head," Williams said. "He told me, ‘If I throw an interception, I can’t go drop my head. I’ve got to go to the next play.' I think that just carries off and falls off to the other teammates we’ve got, and everybody just looks at it like next play if something bad happens. He’s our leader and he’s our quarterback and we’ve got a lot of faith in him.”
Detroit has enjoyed breakout seasons from several players, including Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs. Both players acknowledged the impact Goff has on the offense, both with his on-field performance and as a leader.
“Just look at what he’s done. He’s played great every game," Gibbs told Lions OnSI. "If stuff didn’t go his way, we always find a way to win through him. This offense wouldn’t be the same without J.G. That’s all I’ve got to say.”
Goff has provided several key moments for the Lions this season, leading four game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime this season. He doesn't believe that he has a 'clutch gene,' but admitted that working with Campbell has prepared him for the big moments.
Throughout his tenure as head coach, Campbell has emphasized the importance of handling pressure effectively to his players. Goff appears to be embodying that skill nicely as he helps the Lions pursue their ultimate goal.
“Yeah, I don’t know if a gene – I know that’s the phrasing, clutch gene, is it in my DNA? I don’t know. Or is it in anyone’s DNA? I don’t know," Goff said. "I think it’s the ability to know when those moments are and to not change who you are or what you’re doing. I think Dan (Campbell) talks about it all the time, a lot of people when pressure happens, their heart rate spikes, and they do something out of the ordinary or they try to do too much. I think what I try to do is try to remain the same and I think I do a pretty good job of that but it’s constantly a work in progress and yeah, it’s hard, but I think the guy’s that got it and don’t, and I hope to think that I have it.”