Roundtable: Where Do Lions Need to Add Depth?
1.) What do you like about the Detroit Lions’ roster?
Christian Booher: I think the Lions have some serious strengths on their roster. Particularly, I think it's a veteran group, which wasn't the case just two years ago. They've concentrated on their core, investing in their young players, and that decision has paid dividends with the growth of their draft picks.
What used to be a young team is now an experienced one, as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell are already entering their fifth years in the league. I believe this experience will wind up being a real strength, especially late in the year.
Vito Chirco: It has to be the variety of playmakers on both sides of the ball. For all the love that players like Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown receive, Detroit is also equipped with difference-makers on defense, such as Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph.
The Lions once again are in position to have one of the best offenses in the league, as well as a defense that is more than competent.
In my opinion, however, their biggest strengths are at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, along with their linebacker group and starting safety tandem (Joseph and Brian Branch).
With all these strengths, I believe it's more than fair to say Detroit will return to the playoffs for a third straight season in 2025.
2.) Do Lions need to add depth to a certain position group?
Booher: I think the team could benefit from adding depth at the EDGE rusher position, which has pretty much been the case all offseason. I do think Marcus Davenport can really help the defense, but expecting a full season from him is a bit of a longshot given his injury history. As a result, I think the team would benefit greatly from adding experience to their defensive line, even with Josh Paschal's eventual return from injury.
Chirco: I agree with Christian. I believe the Lions would benefit greatly from adding another proven pass-rusher to their rotation of EDGE defenders. As a result of the injury to Ahmed Hassanein, I'm growing more and more concerned that the Lions are lacking depth at the position. And if they were to lose Aidan Hutchinson and/or Marcus Davenport for an extended period of time, they'd be in a world of trouble.
3.) What was your first thought when the Packers traded for Micah Parsons?
Booher: My first thought was that the Packers were willing to go all-in for a run at the Super Bowl, and the Lions did not show that same desire. Granted, the asking price was heavy with two first-round picks and a standout defender going back to Dallas in return. However, I think the Lions would've really helped their Super Bowl chances if they made this move. The Packers pushed their chips all into the middle of the table, and now the Lions' regular season opener will be all the more intriguing.
Chirco: To me, the Parsons trade showcased the Packers are serious about dethroning the Lions atop the NFC North. Plus, to take it a step further, they're committed to making a Super Bowl run. It could be a franchise-altering trade for the Pack, and one which catapults the organization into the conversation of Super Bowl contenders. I believe it will, and subsequently, I firmly believe Detroit's NFC North supremacy is in serious jeopardy.
4.) How many wins will the Lions have in 2025?
Booher: I've been narrowed down between 11 and 13 wins for the Lions all offseason. The best-case scenario is that they remain healthy, weather the storm of their brutal schedule and emerge with several big wins en route to a 13-4 record, a division title and the top seed in the NFC.
The worst-case scenario for the team would be a pileup of injuries that leads to them missing out on their full potential and missing the playoffs. There is little room for error with such a brutal schedule. However, I remain confident in this group because of Dan Campbell's one week at a time approach. This leads me to believe the Lions will be able to handle the plethora of playoff-caliber games on their schedule in an efficient manner.
Chirco: As of right now, I believe the Lions are going to finish with 11 wins. It'll be enough to make the playoffs, but I don't think they'll end up atop the NFC North for a third straight season. With the addition of Parsons, Green Bay is now in the driver's seat in the NFC North.
5.) How do the Lions defeat the Packers next week?
Booher: Winning at Lambeau Field always starts with establishing the run. Both of Detroit's running backs are healthy and raring to go, so Detroit will need to pound the ball at a defensive line that will certainly miss Kenny Clark.
On defense, the Lions' recipe for success has always involved takeaways. Last year, the team generated a pick-six on Jordan Love and limited the Packers' young wide receivers. If the Lions turn Love over and run the ball efficiently, they should be in good position to begin the year 1-0.
Chirco: It'll be tough to do, but it'll start with Detroit using its run game to offset the impact of Parsons as a pass-rusher. I firmly believe the Lions will be able to move the football down the field via their run game. And the more that they can sustain long drives and keep Jordan Love & Co. off the field, the greater the Lions’ chances will be of capturing the Week 1 victory. It's a great season-opening test for Dan Campbell's squad, and one that could have long-term ramifications for which team captures the NFC North crown at season's end.