How Much Salary Cap Space Detroit Lions Have Heading Into Offseason
Just one game remains in the 2024 NFL season, and after the Super Bowl the intrigue of the offseason will begin to build.
While the Detroit Lions are disappointed that they were unable to reach the big game, they will have aspirations to get there for the first time in franchise history in 2025. As a result, this offseason is a pivotal one for general manager Brad Holmes and company.
As the calendar turns to February, the Lions currently have an estimated $46,684,933 in cap space and $44,021,652 in effective cap space according to Over the Cap. Detroit ranks ninth in the league in total cap space available, with the New England Patriots leading the pack with over $120 million projected to be available for new head coach Mike Vrabel.
The estimations are projected on a base salary cap estimation of $272,500,000. That amount would be an increase of $17.1 million from last year's cap.
The official salary cap will be announced later this offseason primary to free agency, with the announcement for the 2024 season coming on Feb. 23 of last year.
Last season's salary cap was a $30 million increase from the year prior, which came as a surprise to many around the league. It is uncertain what the increase will be in available financial space for teams across the league.
Detroit will have to navigate the start of multiple hefty contracts beginning in 2025 when making decisions about free agency. Currently, the team has $252,067,830 in total cap liabilities for the upcoming season.
Jared Goff possesses the team's highest cap number at $32.6 million, while Taylor Decker is second with a cap number of $23.098 million. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is fourth at $13.91, as all three players signed extensions last offseason.
Center Frank Ragnow has the third-highest cap number at $14.05 million, and 2024 free agent signing DJ Reader rounds out the top five at $12.93 million.
The Lions have some spending power heading into the offseason. However, with extensions kicking in over the next two seasons, Holmes and the rest of the front office will have to be wise about how they spend in free agency.