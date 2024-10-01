Sauce Gardner Offers Terrion Arnold Advice
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold has drawn plenty of criticism for how aggressive he is with his hands in coverage.
Through four games, Arnold has been the target of plenty of attention from officials and has been penalized nine times. Against the Seattle Seahawks on a national stage on Monday, Arnold drew multiple defensive holding penalties.
There's plenty to like about his trajectory, such as the way he plays as a run defender. However, the struggles to avoid contact in coverage are somewhat troubling. These are also likely a simple by-product of adjusting to the officiating at the professional level.
With the whole football world settled on Detroit's matchup with Seattle on Monday, plenty chimed in about the team's performance. In particular, top NFL cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner offered some advice for Arnold in a social media post.
"I think Arnold lines up too low in his press (man) stance, if he raises up a lil bit he good money," Gardner wrote on X.
Gardner has wasted little time becoming one of the best at his position in the entire NFL. Now in his third NFL season, Gardner has earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two campaigns. As a rookie in 2022, he had two interceptions and a league-leading 20 passes defensed.
A Detroit native, Gardner has excelled since entering the league out of Cincinnati.
Rookie corners often times can struggle when first beginning their NFL careers. Arnold has had moments, particularly when he showcases his physicality against the run, but must continue improving his technique.
Detroit's secondary struggled as a whole with penalties on Monday. In addition to Arnold, Carlton Davis III also drew three flags and shared his frustrations with the way the game was officiated with reporters following the game.