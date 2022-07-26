Skip to main content

Adam Schefter Posts Odd Danny Amendola Retirement Tweet

Did Adam Schefter request approval for another post he wanted to make on social media?

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter appears to have once again asked for approval from a source that provided him information before publishing a newsworthy social media post. 

On Monday, Schefter reported on Twitter that former Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola was retiring from the NFL after winning two Lombardi Trophies over the span of his career. 

According to Audacy, "Schefter quickly deleted a first attempt at the tweet which seemed to include a stray question at the top: Work? Was the deleted version of the tweet a case of Schefter copy-and-pasting communication with either Amendola or his representatives?"

Social media quickly reacted and users jokingly granted the veteran NFL reporter permission to post his work. 

Schefter has been panned over the past couple of years for questionable journalistic practices. 

Last year, he was widely scrutinized when it was discovered he had corresponded with former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and called him "Mr. Editor" while seeking his approval. 

The ex-Lions wideout announced his retirement the week NFL training camps were set to kick off.

Amendola played two seasons in Detroit (2019-2020). In 29 games played in Motown, he secured 108 receptions in 29 total games played. 

The Lions did not bring Amendola back when the new regime, led by general manager Brad Holmes, took over in 2021. 

After leaving Detroit, the veteran wideout joined the Houston Texans and played in eight games before ending the 2021 season on the injured reserve list. 

He leaves the game ranking 82nd on the NFL’s all-time receptions list with 617 total receptions.

