Miami Dolphins Waive Curtis Weaver: Should the Detroit Lions Attempt to Acquire Him?

John Maakaron

In a surprise move on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to part ways with their 2020 fifth-round draft choice.

As noted by several reports following Curtis Weaver's release, the ex-Boise State Broncos defensive end is dealing with an injury that will likely end his rookie season. 

weaver1
Defensive End Curtis Weaver© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

According to Pro Football Focus, the talented EDGE rusher graded 91.0 or better overall in both 2018 and 2019.

During the 2019 season, Weaver finished among the nation's leaders with 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. 

It resulted in him taking home the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award.

According to Logan Lamorandier of SI All Lions, "As a stand-up rusher, Weaver checks all the boxes for Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's JACK backer role."

If the Lions were to acquire Weaver's services, he would likely be put on the shelf as a project in order to improve the depth along the defensive line and to bolster the pass-rush department.

Even if Weaver isn't exactly an elite athlete for the position, he still could execute what the Lions ask of him.

He can hold up at the point of attack, win with strength and he has strong hands.

Players who are waived/injured typically do not get claimed by teams fearful of paying a player who is injured. 

While his injury is concerning, it may be worth it for Detroit to take a chance on a player of Weaver's caliber.

