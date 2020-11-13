SI NFL Team Publishers Week 10 Predictions

Week 10 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Indianapolis Colts were able to score 21 unanswered points in the second half to secure the 34-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Philip Rivers went 29 of 39 for 308 yards and a touchdown.

Running backs Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor combined to record seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Hines also ran for another 70 yards and a touchdown.

With the victory, the Colts have established themselves as a team to contend with from the AFC.

Credit goes to SI NFL team publishers John Shipley (Jaguars) for correctly picking 12 games correctly last week, followed by Philip Wilson (Colts) and Edward Kracz (Eagles) who correctly picked 11 games correctly.

Yours truly also picked 11 of 14 games correctly in Week 9.

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 63% of games (85-47-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

More from SI All Lions:

5 Players Lions Should Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Whitmer, Tapper, Traina Take Aim at Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving

'It Was Like a Gutshot': Adrian Peterson Describes His Reaction to Being Released

Brayden Coombs Listed as Young Coach to Watch in Future

Loyalty to Matthew Stafford Back-Breaking for Lions' Future

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Washington

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast