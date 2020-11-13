SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 10 Predictions

John Maakaron

Week 10 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Indianapolis Colts were able to score 21 unanswered points in the second half to secure the 34-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Philip Rivers went 29 of 39 for 308 yards and a touchdown. 

Running backs Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor combined to record seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Hines also ran for another 70 yards and a touchdown.

With the victory, the Colts have established themselves as a team to contend with from the AFC. 

Credit goes to SI NFL team publishers John Shipley (Jaguars) for correctly picking 12 games correctly last week, followed by Philip Wilson (Colts) and Edward Kracz (Eagles) who correctly picked 11 games correctly. 

Yours truly also picked 11 of 14 games correctly in Week 9.

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 63% of games (85-47-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

More from SI All Lions:

5 Players Lions Should Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Whitmer, Tapper, Traina Take Aim at Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving 

'It Was Like a Gutshot': Adrian Peterson Describes His Reaction to Being Released

Brayden Coombs Listed as Young Coach to Watch in Future

Loyalty to Matthew Stafford Back-Breaking for Lions' Future

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Washington

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Loyalty to Matthew Stafford Back-Breaking for Lions' Future

Read more on why the Detroit Lions' loyalty to Matthew Stafford will prevent the team from winning for at least the next five seasons.

John Maakaron

by

Rogerwilcoe

Aaron Rodgers Tried to Recruit Calvin Johnson

Read more on how Aaron Rodgers tried to recruit Calvin Johnson to Green Bay

Vito Chirco

by

RALionsFan

Don't Count Matthew Stafford Out Just Yet

Read more on why Detroit Lions fans shouldn't count out Matthew Stafford just yet.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Hotdogman_27

'It Was Like a Gutshot': Peterson Describes Reaction to Being Released

Read more on how Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson handled being released by the Washington Football Team prior to the start of the season.

John Maakaron

by

Sacomb

Lions' Midseason Rookie Report Card

Read more on how the Detroit Lions rookie class has fared through the first eight games of the 2020 NFL season.

Logan Lamorandier

by

ATK49

Whitmer, Tapper, Traina Take Aim at Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving

Read more on the struggles of the Detroit Lions being mentioned by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideMania57

Lions' 2020 Midseason Grades

Read more to find out the Detroit Lions' grades at the halfway point in the 2020 season.

Vito Chirco

by

PerpetualRebuild

Lions' Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: Hockenson Misses Practice, Davis Limited

Read more on the Detroit Lions Week 10 injury report released Thursday.

John Maakaron

5 Players Lions Should Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Read more on the five players the Lions should target in the 2021 NFL Draft

Daniel Kelly

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Washington

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Lions Sunday against the Washington Football Team

Vito Chirco

by

RALionsFan