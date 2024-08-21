Sports Illustrated NFL Writer Has Bold Prediction About Lions' Offense
Over the course of training camp, the Detroit Lions were a very popular place to visit.
Celebrities, national NFL reporters and other Detroit athletes wanted to see for themselves what all the hype has been about.
Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Matt Verderame attended camp to learn more about a team that is expected to be in the conversation to win the Lombardi Trophy.
"Seeing Detroit in person this summer, the talent is overwhelming. The Lions have the league’s best offensive line, a top-10 quarterback in Jared Goff, a quartet of weapons in running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta," Verderame wrote. "It wouldn’t be surprising if the Lions score 30 points per game behind offensive coordinator Ben Johnson."
Last season, the Lions ranked fifth in the NFL in points with 27.1 and third in total yards. Detroit's offense has the benefit of several returning players and a coordinator who is among the hottest coaching prospects that has risen up the ranks the past couple of years.
The prevailing sentiment seems to be the defense has more to prove, as the secondary and defensive line has been infused with better talent.
As Verderame explained, "The only real question is the secondary, which for a second consecutive year has been revamped. This offseason, GM Brad Holmes traded for corner Carlton Davis III and then drafted Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the first two rounds. Arnold will be expected to start immediately alongside Davis on the perimeter, while do-it-all defensive back Brian Branch will play slot and safety."