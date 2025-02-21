Six Interior Offensive Linemen Lions Should Watch at NFL Combine
The Detroit Lions have one of the best offensive lines in football, but there are questions about the interior heading into the 2025 season.
Right guard Kevin Zeitler is set to be a free agent, and left guard Graham Glasgow regressed in 2024. With both players being veterans, it's worth wondering whether the team would benefit from adding young depth through the draft.
The NFL Scouting Combine, which is set for next weekend in Indianapolis, will offer the team an opportunity to evaluate the best at the position.
Here are six interior offensive line prospects the Lions should keep an eye on at the 2025 Combine, listed in alpabetical order by last name.
Tyler Booker, Alabama
One of the top interior prospects in the class, Booker could be a plug-and-play option at the professional level. His calling card is physicality, as he explodes off the ball and is quick to deliver a punch to defenders.
He does a solid job of channeling the power in his hands to keep defensive tackles at bay. This trait is also helpful in his efforts as a run blocker, as he beats defenders to the contact point and wins the 1-on-1 battle by using his heavy hands.
There's a lot to like about how Booker's game translates to the NFL, and he could be an ideal interior fit for the Lions thanks to his physicality.
Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
Fairchild is part of a talented guard duo at Georgia, along with Tate Ratledge. For Fairchild, there's a lot of physicality to appreciate that stems from a wrestling background. He graded out very highly in pass protecion via Pro Football Focus, as he has been very solid in his pass sets.
The lineman has a solid understanding of leverage and plays with power. He has very heavy hands and can fight off bull-rushing defensive tackles. He needs some development as a run blocker, but there are a lot of physical tools to like about his game.
Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Jackson's career at Ohio State ended with a national championship, and his versatility was on full display during the team's playoff run. Due to injuries up front, Jackson kicked out from guard to tackle for the final nine games and performed well.
He's expected to be a guard at the next level, and was mocked to the Lions in Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft. He graded out a touch better as a pass blocker than a run blocker in Pro Football Focus' metrics, but has the skills to succeed at a high level in both areas.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Ratledge is a mean, physical blocker who overcame an injury and bounced back to have a strong finish to the season. He had an invite to the Senior Bowl but did not participate, As a result, his participation at the Combine will be anticipated by NFL scouts.
The Georgia product did miss several games last season with an ankle injury, but the medicals should not be much of a concern as he played in his teams' final seven games. He was highly productive in his final collegiate season, allowing just seven pressures in pass protection and earning a 74.7 run blocking grade.
Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
Webb is a small-school product worth keeping an eye on in Indianapolis. He currently projects as a mid-to-late-round selection, and could be a perfect fit if the Lions devote the earlier rounds to other needs.
Like Fairchild, Webb has wrestling roots that allow him to have a solid understanding of leverage. This allows him to succeed in driving defenders. This translate to his ability to pass protect, as he earned 72.7 PFF pass blocking grade and an 89.0 grade the year prior.
Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel is an intriguing FCS prospect who turned heads at the Senior Bowl and is in the conversation to be a first-round pick. He was elite for the Bison last season, and with a strong showing in Indianapolis could cement himself as one of the best line prospects in this year's class.
He started at left tackle for the Bison, but due to his measurables he's projected to be best as an interior lineman at the NFL level. Time will tell if he's best at guard or center, but the Lions would benefit from adding high-level young depth at either spot.