'Sonic and Knuckles' Emerge in Lions Offense
Detroit Lions running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are performing at a high level through the first five games of the 2024 season.
The duo, known for their different skill sets and running styles, have complimented each other perfectly while also providing some similar aspects of their respective games. Montgomery is known more as a bruiser, while Gibbs provides dynamic speed.
They've kept pace with each other statistically, as Montgomery currently leads the team with 351 rushing yards to Gibbs' 348. Together, their 699 combined yards is more than 17 NFL teams have total.
At different points, both players will showcase elements of each other's abilities. Because they have such a unique dynamic in the backfield, they've drawn a new nickname from position coach Scottie Montgomery.
“Inside of our room, just really exicited. Our guys, ‘Sonic and Knuckles,’ it’s official now, I’ve been warned that that’s what they want to be called," Montgomery said. "Sonic and Knuckles are doing what we ask them to. Certain things we do need to get better at, we’ll continue to work at that but we’re headed in the right direction.”
For reference, Sonic and Knuckles are two of the main characters in the 'Sonic' franchise. Sonic is a fictional hedgehog known for his speed, and has been the titular character in a series of video games, cartoons and most recently a series of movies.
Knuckles is one of Sonic's sidekicks known for defeating enemies with his brute strength. Because of Montgomery's physical style, he has taken on the Knuckles moniker while Gibbs is Sonic.
“If you watch David, he is a huge fan of cartoons, and Disney Channel, and Sonic and Knuckles," Scottie Montgomery said. "Speed, and also kind of the brashness of Knuckles. And of course, I know about it because I have children. Sonic and Knuckles, I think it works well, so I’m gonna run with it.”