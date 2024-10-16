Lions Reached Out About Reddick, Three Starters Miss Practice
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Wednesday to begin preparations for their first NFC North game of the year. In a division where all four teams are currently above .500, no matchup is an easy one.
Yet, this road showdown with the Minnesota Vikings in the immediate aftermath of an injury to a star player may be the toughest so far for the 4-1 Lions.
With Aidan Hutchinson out, the Lions are looking at options to offset the loss. They reportedly reached out regarding New York Jets defender Haason Reddick, per ESPN. Mired in a contract dispute with the Jets, Reddick remains on the trade block and has not played a snap this season.
Detroit was without cornerback Carlton Davis and offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Kevin Zeitler and Dan Skipper during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media. Meanwhile, new defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was out on the practice field wearing No. 35.
Ragnow returned last week against Dallas but could still be dealing with the after-effects of a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Arizona during the team's Week 3 win. He missed just one game, as the bye week helped allow him to recover in time for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Davis left Sunday's game and entered concussion protocol, however, the team reported that he was cleared to return and could've if the game had not gotten out of hand. Campbell said at the conclusion of his press conference that Davis was not dealing with a concussion.
Zeitler, Ragnow and Skipper's official reasons for missing practice are not immediately clear. All three players had active roles in Detroit's win over Dallas.
The fourth-year coach was optimistic that Davis could play Sunday against the Vikings, but expects to know more in the coming days.
“I feel good about it right now," Campbell said. "There is a small chance that maybe not, but I think I’ll know a lot more tomorrow. I don’t see him practicing today, but I feel optimistic. I feel optimistic.”