Matthew Stafford Dons Rams Gear in Mexico

The trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff is not even official. Yet, Detroit's former signal-caller is already donning gear representing his new team.

In several recent social media posts, Stafford and his wife Kelly have been photographed wearing Rams shirts and hats.

During one of Stafford's 33rd birthday celebrations, he was photographed rocking Rams gear, and was then presented with a Rams-themed cake.

In Mexico, while on vacation, the Stafford couple was again photographed wearing L.A. hats, while boating.

“Obviously, we were excited for a new start, excited for the whole process of being on the trading block to be over,” Stafford said via the Detroit Free Press. “Now, we had a place. We knew where we were going. I was excited about their roster and their coaching staff and what they can bring to the table and their recent success.”

Seeing Stafford in new colors has been challenging for many fans, with some even calling for supporters of the Lions to unfollow Kelly's Instagram account -- the primary source of photographs and videos which have invoked such strong emotion.

“Anytime you switch GMs and a head coach, you know that they're going to want to bring their own people in. And that's going to take time,” Stafford explained to the Free Press. “And I, frankly, didn't feel like I was the appropriate person to oversee that time.”

With his perception that the window was closing on his opportunity to play for a winner, Stafford bet on himself when he went to the Lions' front office to request a trade.

"As much as I'm moving to a place that's got some pieces that are ready to go, I'm also betting on myself too, betting that I'm the person that can take them there,” he said. “So, this is a big challenge for me.”

More from SI All Lions:

D'Andre Swift Listed as 2020 Rookie Ready to 'Soar'

Mock Draft Roundup: Beat Writers Weigh In

3 Teams That Could Trade Up for Lions' No. 7 Pick

Free-Agent Profile: LB Matthew Judon

Is Kyle Pitts the Next Calvin Johnson?

Mel Kiper Has 49ers Trading Up for Lions' No. 7 Pick

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.