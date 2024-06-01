Dan Campbell Shares Disadvantage of 18-Game NFL Schedule
The NFL could be making changes to the length of the season and the offseason calander in the coming seasons.
This week, the NFLPA was finalizing a proposal that would eliminate organized team activities for a longer ramp up period before training camp.
Many pundits have speculated the league could consider making changes to the offseason schedule, if the players agree to remove one preseason game and play an 18-game schedule.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked his opinion about the potential league changes prior to practice Thursday.
While the fourth-year coach expressed a certain level of indifference, players on the lower end of the depth chart trying to make teams could face challenges with a shortened preseason.
“Not really. The hard thing is that’s another game, but yet if you reduce a preseason game, you have all these young guys you’re trying to develop, and you have to have them every year," said Campbell. "You look at what we were able to do with some of our young guys last year, and how important they were to us winning, but there’s a process to it. If you don’t get them developed or get them enough reps to where they help you, then – that’s the only thing. That’s what you lose, so there again, we’ll make it work. It’s a long season right now, and we’ll make it work either way.”
Potential change to offseason schedule
In his tenure in Detroit, Campbell has become one of the most popular head coaches due to his relatability and constant efforts to consider what is in the best interests of the players on the roster.
“I’m always going to lean on the side of what’s best for our team. It’s hard to be caught in the middle of it a little bit, between the players and the (league). So for me it’s whatever," Campbell said. "If that means it’s a longer training camp and that’s better for us as a team, then I’m all for it. If it means keeping it split as it is, I’m all for it. I’m kind of indifferent right now. Whatever happens or however this goes, we’re going to make it work either way. We’ll be just fine.”
Additional reading
1.) Lions' 2024 Roster Bubble: Safeties
2.) Lions Linked to Bengals' Tee Higgins in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
3.) Everyone Is Saying Troy Weaver Was Worse GM than Lions' Matt Millen