Studs and Duds: Lions Flex Muscle in Win Over Ravens
The Detroit Lions got their first taste of regular season primetime action in week three, travelling out to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. Last time the Lions played the Ravens, they were down 35-0 quickly in the game, ultimately losing 38-6.
Two seasons later, it was much different. The Lions and Ravens had a slugfest, with the Lions pulling away late and ultimately coming out on top, 38-30.
Here are studs and duds from the Lions' Week 3 triumph over the Ravens.
STUD: HB Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs was all over the field on Monday night, adding 17 total yards on the first touchdown drive, punching the ball home from a yard out. The running back nearly had his second touchdown later in the half, being taken down at the one and setting up a David Montgomery touchdown.
The former first round selection would get his second score on the opening play of the fourth quarter, taking a pitch from Amon-Ra St. Brown four yards to the end zone on fourth-and-one.
Gibbs, alongside Montgomery, set the NFL record for most games with each member of the running back duo having a score. He finished with 99 total yards during Montgomery’s career day.
DUD: CB Terrion Arnold
It was yet another rough outing for Arnold against the Ravens. He was targeted multiple times in the second quarter, with the defensive back being the primary man in coverage as Baltimore flipped the field. Jack Campbell was Arnold’s saving grace, forcing a Lamar Jackson fumble on fourth-and-goal.
However, Arnold did get whistled for pass interference on the next drive, which helped the Ravens knot things up before halftime.
Arnold was picked on late in the contest, too, but at that point, the Lions were more focused on making the Ravens burn time, with the Motor City up by two scores.
STUD: TE Sam LaPorta
LaPorta, alongside Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, provided an elite TE matchup on Monday, and the former Iowa product was doing his part. LaPorta had a pair of first down catches (both on third down) during both Lions’ first half scoring drives, alongside drawing another automatic first down when Kyle Hamilton held LaPorta on a route.
On the Lions’ first drive of the second half, the tight end was back in action, adding a crucial first down to extend the Lions’ drive past midfield. Unsurprisingly, this catch also came on third down.
He added one more catch late in the contest, going a perfect four-for-four on his targets. LaPorta also iced the contest, recovering the onside kick to end the game.
DUD: DL Pat O’Connor
Coming into the game, O’Connor had a tough matchup, as he was part of the Lions defensive line that had to try to tackle Ravens’ star back Derrick Henry. During Henry’s first touchdown of the game, the former Eastern Michigan product lined up offsides, and the Lions still did not get a hand on Henry.
During another big play in the first half, O’Connor could not wrap up Ravens’ kick returner Rasheen Ali, leading to Jake Bates needing to make a touchdown-saving tackle.
STUD: RB David Montgomery
The muscular half of Sonic and Knuckles shouldered the majority of touches on the Lions’ 98-yard touchdown drive that spanned almost 11 minutes in the first half. Montgomery was the benefactor from that drive too, scoring from a yard out to put the Lions ahead.
In the third quarter, Montgomery was trusted to throw the ball in a trick play, tossing a backwards pass to Jared Goff which resulted in a first down to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The play after was a Goff to St. Brown touchdown.
When the Lions were backed up to their own four yard line later in the third quarter, Montgomery quickly added an 11-yard run to give breathing room for Dan Campbell & Co. He was not done after that, taking a carry 72 yards to put Detroit from their own 15-yard line to the Baltimore red zone. That 72-yard rush was the longest run in the NFL through three weeks.
Montgomery finished with a career-high 151 yards rushing, with a late touchdown to give the Lions a two-score advantage after the two minute warning.
STUD: DL Al-Quadin Muhammad
Prior to the game starting, it was announced that Marcus Davenport was heading to injured reserve. Muhammad had recorded a sack last week, and was already revealed as a player that would be seeing more playing time.
In the third quarter alone, Muhammad took down Lamar Jackson twice, including a stop on second-and-short with the Ravens nearing midfield after a Jake Bates kick went out of bounds.
Muhammad was able to drag Jackson down again in the fourth quarter on a high effort play where he chased down the dual threat quarterback to force a fourth down punt. His night was not done, however, dragging Lamar Jackson down alongside Alex Anzalone to add another half sack on the night.
STUD: DE Aidan Hutchinson
The third quarter was all about Muhammad, and the fourth was the story of Aidan Hutchinson. After forcing a few pressures on Jackson during the contest, Hutchinson helped drag the quarterback down on Trevor Nowake’s first sack of the year.
While Hutchinson went uncredited on that play, he forced a Derrick Henry fumble and turnover later in the quarter, then contributed a sack on the very next defensive drive.
DUD: DB Brian Branch
Branch had an excellent outing in week two and was one of PFF’s highest graded safeties leading into Monday’s contest. However, against the Ravens, Branch had a few errors that kept the Ravens in the game.
Early in the third quarter, Branch dropped a potential game-changing interception, which let the Ravens drive down for a go-ahead touchdown. Branch also had another penalty whistled against him, a low block in the fourth quarter. In this case, it looked like the safety slipped.
He was also the closest player in coverage on a few catches, particularly against Mark Andrews during the contest. Branch also had a holding penalty when the Ravens went for two late in the contest, but it was offset by the Ravens having a player downfield.
STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown was fresh off his first career three-touchdown game, and found the end zone for the fourth time this season during the third quarter. The USC product also pitched the ball to Gibbs for a touchdown in the third quarter.
With David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combining for over 210 rushing yards, Jared Goff and the Lions did not need to do too much passing. When they did, St. Brown was the go-to guy, finishing with 77 receiving yards on seven receptions Monday.
His concentration was top-notch, with a fourth down conversion to set up Montgomery's final touchdown, and a trick play catch, and, as mentioned before, a perfect pitch for a Gibbs touchdown.