Takeaways From Brad Holmes' 2024 Season Preview Media Session
The Detroit Lions are just over a week away from kicking off the 2024 regular season. There are high expectations facing the team in the upcoming campaign, and general manager Brad Holmes isn't shying away from them.
Holmes and assistant general manager Ray Agnew spoke to the media for a lengthy session on Thursday, outlining their thoughts on a number of important avenues facing the Lions in 2024. Since Holmes and Dan Campbell took over in 2021, the franchise's trajectory has been on a consistent upswing.
Here are eight takeaways from Holmes' media session previewing the 2024 season.
Great expectations
Holmes didn't mince words when asked what his expectations for the 2024 campaign were.
The fourth-year general manager has built a strong roster that many believe is among the best in the league, and as a result pundits have tabbed the Lions as a popular Super Bowl pick. Holmes eliminated any uncertainty Thursday by plainly stating that his expectations are to, in fact, win the Super Bowl.
This level of candor regarding high expectations is somewhat foreign to the organization, as the expectations for this year's team are as high as ever for the organization. However, the Lions have steadily risen over the last two campaigns and are in position to contend as a result.
Hendon Hooker earned backup job
After being unable to practice for much of last season while recovering from a torn ACL, Hendon Hooker spent his first NFL training camp competing for the backup job with Nate Sudfeld. The Lions were clear in their expectations for the second-year passer, they wanted to see growth.
At the conclusion of the preseason, the Lions deemed that Hooker had done enough to indeed make him the backup going forward. Sudfeld was released, giving the Lions two quarterbacks on the roster heading into the 2024 regular season.
Holmes explained that Hooker showed steady growth across his reps in the preseason. While he's not a finished product, his body of work was encouraging enough for the coaching staff to stick with him as the backup.
Alim McNeill extension update
The Lions handed out a series of extensions this offseason and into training camp. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker all received new deals to keep them in Motown for the future.
With Holmes' first draft class coming up at the end of their rookie deals, several players are eligible for extensions. The most pressing of the group is likely defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who has been solid and could be due for a big year paired next to DJ Reader.
Holmes had previously stated that McNeill was next in line for an extension. He offered an update Thursday, stating that nothing was imminent for the N.C. State product but that he remains a player they want to keep in the organization.
Big things expected from Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams was one of the stars of training camp that many kept their eyes on, as he is expected to play a big role in Detroit's offense for the 2024 season. The Alabama product has had an offseason free of injuries and distractions, and is expected to flourish as a result.
Holmes noted that Williams has displayed maturity both as a player and off the field throughout his three years with the organization. The Alabama product appears primed for a big year, as he has become a more nuanced route-runner over the course of the offseason.
Why earlier is better for extensions
Holmes gained national praise for his work on the Lions' many contract extensions. Detroit got deals done with their stars ahead of the rest of the league, which helped set the market at many positions.
Rather than be behind the curve, Holmes was very much ahead of it financially. The Lions were able to keep their talented players at what is now viewed as a discount after teams around the league wrapped up their own respective large extensions.
The fourth-year general manager, along with Agnew, explained why the Lions decided to operate in this fashion. They want to do right by the player, as well as set the standard that performing at a high level will be rewarded.
James Houston's outlook
James Houston was one of the most intriguing players on the roster in training camp. The Lions tried to add new responsibilities to his plate with the SAM linebacker position, but it ultimately did not work out and he transitioned back to the defensive end.
Houston has an unteachable skill when it comes to rushing the passer, as he can disrupt at an elite level. As a result, the Lions were content in keeping him heading into his third NFL season. The Jackson State product is looking to rebound after an injury cost him most of last season.
Holmes remains confident in the defender, stating that he can continue to contribute to Aaron Glenn's group with his innate ability to rush the passer. While he has a different style than the more physical Aidan Hutchinson, his ability to bend around the edge brings a unique skill set that could help the Lions' defense.
Detroit becoming popular destination
At the beginning of Holmes' tenure, getting players to come to Detroit proved difficult. The Lions had to persuade talented free agents to want to come to a team that had a history of losing.
However, in the fourth year of his tenure, Holmes admitted that the tide has turned in that area. The general manager said many agents reached out with hopes of getting their players to don a Lions' uniform.
Particularly, Holmes said representation of wide receivers and kickers were active in trying to sell their players as fits for the Lions.
Calculated aggression
Campbell and Holmes have been aggressive throughout their respective tenures. The coach has been willing to push the envelope on the field by going for it on fourth downs, while Holmes has been strong in going after his desired targets in free agency and the draft.
Detroit plans to continue being aggressive in its own way, which is a calculated manner. Campbell and Holmes are diligent in their assessments, which in turn leads to their aggressive decision-making.