Takeaways From Lions' Schedule: Week 5 Bye Could Be Scary
At long last, the NFL schedule has been released. If the Detroit Lions are to return to the NFC Championship Game and potentially beyond, they now know their path.
Here are 10 takeaways from the Lions' 2024 schedule.
NFC Championship Rematch
The most-anticipated game on the Lions’ schedule this season will be their return to Levi’s Stadium. It offers the Lions an opportunity, though with lower stakes, to avenge their loss in last season’s NFC Championship Game.
Detroit held a three-score halftime lead against the 49ers in that NFC Championship bout, but was unable to close as the ‘Niners rattled off 27 unanswered points. Though a win in Week 17 won’t send the Lions to the Super Bowl, it could help propel the team to success in the forthcoming postseason.
A late-season meeting with the 49ers will serve an excellent purpose, as it can serve as a measuring stick for the Lions should they be playing at a high level late in the year. The late-season battle could also carry massive playoff implications.
Early Bye Week
The Lions must endure a grueling stretch to close the season, as they are one of the earliest teams to have a bye week. Campbell’s group gets its week off in Week 5, following a stretch in which it will play just one road game amongst its first four.
Traditionally, the bye week offers a team a chance to heal up when it hits the free week. However, that may not be as big of an asset for the Lions, given that it comes so early in the year.
Detroit can still make good on its bye week, however, as it is immediately followed by back-to-back road games at Dallas and Minnesota.
Return to Dallas
The Lions will revisit AT&T Stadium this season in Week 6, as they look to avenge last season’s controversial Week 17 loss.
Last year, the Lions’ 20-19 loss was mired in controversy as a two-point conversion was negated over uncertainty as to which offensive lineman reported as eligible. In what wound up being one of the tightest games of last year’s regular season, the Lions ultimately came out with a loss.
The loss had major playoff implications, although the Lions’ road to the NFC Championship ended up turning out well. Detroit had a claim at the NFC’s top seed prior to the loss.
Though this matchup likely won’t have similar implications due to its early-season nature, it could give the winner major momentum ahead of the grueling midseason stretch.
Stafford Returns in Season Opener
The Lions will welcome back an old friend in front of a national audience for the season-opener, as Matthew Stafford will once again return as the visiting quarterback.
It will mark the first regular season game that Stafford will suit up for the road team at Ford Field, and second time overall after these two teams met in the Wild Card Round last year. It will also be a return for offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, who signed with the Rams during free agency this offseason.
It will also offer Jared Goff another chance to knock off his former team, which dealt him away to Detroit in the trade for Stafford. Goff has made the most of his new opportunity and recently inked a four-year, $212 million extension with the Lions.
Stafford is certainly worthy of a tribute in his first regular season game. There was none given when these teams met in the playoffs, which was understandable given the win-or-go home nature of the game.
Matchup with Upstart Texans
The Lions were one of the league’s best stories a year ago, as they announced their presence as a legitimate contender. This year, a team that is set to follow a similar trajectory is the Houston Texans. Led by standout young quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans surprised many by winning the AFC South and cementing themselves as a playoff contender going forward.
Houston had a strong offseason, headlined by the addition of veteran standouts Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs. As a result, the Texans have quickly gone from the bottom of their division to the consensus favorite.
The trip to Houston will not be an easy one for the Lions, as it will set off a tough stretch and be well removed from the team's bye week.
Thanksgiving Matchup against Caleb Williams
Detroit will look to snap its seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving this season against the Chicago Bears. Given the structure of the schedule, it will be the first time that the Lions will square off against rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
The Bears are among the more intriguing teams in the NFC. In addition to Williams, the offense has also upgraded by adding running back D’Andre Swift and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze. If fully healthy, they’ll be well equipped to attack Detroit’s new-look secondary.
Prime Attraction
The Lions were coveted in primetime slots and will have a total of six standalone games throughout the regular season. Detroit will appear twice on NBC's Sunday Night Football and ESPN's Monday Night Football, while getting one appearance on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.
Additionally, the Lions get their annual standalone slot in the early window on Thanksgiving against the Bears.
This comes after the Lions were a hot attraction in primetime slots last year. In addition to being highly rated in games within those slots, Detroit had a 4-1 record in regular season primetime games.
3 Outdoor Games
Cold weather has been a bane of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s existence at points during his tenure. Playing outside late in the year is difficult for any team, and the Lions are no exception. Previous instances include losses to Carolina in 2022 and Chicago in 2023.
Fortunately for the Lions, they will have just one late-season outdoor road game as part of just three games that they will play outdoors throughout the year. They’re scheduled to go to Chicago Dec. 22 as the only end-of-year outdoor road game. Other road games to be played outdoors are the Lions’ trips to Green Bay and San Francisco.
Hosting Minnesota in Finale
For the second straight year, the Lions will welcome the Vikings to Ford Field for the regular season finale. The Vikings will have a new look in 2024, as quarterback Kirk Cousins is gone. His replacement is expected to be Sam Darnold early, though top-10 pick J.J. McCarthy could be under center by the season finale.
McCarthy presents an interesting dilemma for many Lions fans who double as Michigan fans. The rookie led Michigan to the national championship last season but was drafted by a division rival.
Elsewhere, the Lions will look to contain Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison with a new-look secondary. The defense has several upgrades, such as former Houston edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. Minnesota could be dangerous at this point in the year if they figure out the quarterback position.
Crucial Homestand
The Lions will have a critical homestand late in the season, with three straight home tilts that could have massive divisional implications. In consecutive weeks, Detroit will host Chicago, Green Bay and Buffalo.
With two consecutive home division games, the Lions could create distance or make up ground on their opponents depending on where they stand at that juncture of the season. Additionally, a matchup with Buffalo late in the year gives Detroit to generate even more momentum at home against one of the AFC’s top teams.