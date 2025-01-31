Tanner Engstrand Departs Lions to Become Jets OC
The Detroit Lions have lost yet another member of their coaching staff.
Tanner Engstrand, who has been with the organization since 2020 and held the title of passing game coordinator for the last two seasons, has left the team to become the New York Jets' offensive coordinator.
He joins the coaching staff of Aaron Glenn, who was previously the Lions' defensive coordinator for the past four seasons. Engstrand was considered an internal favorite to take over Detroit's offensive coordinator duties when Ben Johnson departed, but Dan Campbell ultimatley hired John Morton for the role.
News of the Jets' interest in Engstrand for the role first surfaced Tuesday. The Lions have already reportedly hired their replacement in David Shaw, who will be the team's passing game coordinator in 2025.
Campbell has had to endure several departures from his coaching staff this offseason. Johnson and Glenn both left for head coaching jobs, Engstrand and Steve Heiden are joining the Jets. Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett followed Johnson to Chicago and defensive line coach Terrell Williams have both taken coordinator jobs elsewhere.
Engstrand and Williams will meet twice a year, as Williams joined Mike Vrabel's coaching staff with the New England Patriots as defensive coordinator.
To combat the losses, the Lions have made four hires. Shaw is the passing game coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard was promoted to defensive coordinator, Morton was hired as offensive coordinator and former Tampa Bay defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers will take over Williams' post as the defensive line coach.
He began as an offensive assistant before being moved to quality control the following year in 2021. In 2022, with Johnson being promoted to offensive coordinator, Engstrand took over the tight ends room and took on passing game coordinator duties a year later, remaining on staff after Steve Heiden was hired to coach the tight ends.
Engstrand spent several years on staff at the college level, holding a variety of roles. He was a graduate assistant from 2005-06 under Jim Harbaugh, who coached the team from 2004-06. Engstrand then coached running backs (2007-08) and quarterbacks (2009-10) before being promoted to offensive coordinator, a role he held from 2011-17.
He would reunite with Harbaugh for a season at Michigan, serving as an offensive analyst in 2018. Engstrand has also held the offensive coordinator responsibility for a year with the DC Defenders of the now-UFL in 2020.
Additional reading
1.) Five Things to Know About Lions New OC John Morton
2.) Ben Johnson Reaching Out to Dennis Allen Further Angers Lions Fans