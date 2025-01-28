Lions Hire John Morton as Offensive Coordinator
The Detroit Lions have found their replacement for Ben Johnson.
The Lions have hired John Morton as their offensive coordinator for the 2025 season, according to reports. Morton comes to Detroit from the Denver Broncos, where he has spent the last two seasons serving as the passing game coordinator for head coach Sean Payton.
He replaces Johnson, who left Detroit to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Under Johnson's leadership, the Lions finished the 2024 season as the top scoring offense in the NFL and the second-best offense in total yardage.
There are several threads that tie Morton and Lions head coach Dan Campbell together. Morton worked with Campbell in Detroit for a season, 2022, which also happened to be Johnson’s first as the team’s offensive coordinator.
“What Johnny Morton did for us on offense this year was pivotal,” Campbell said following the conclusion of that season. “And it was behind the scenes, and I’m not sure everybody understands just how important he was for us.”
Following that season, Morton left for Denver to work for Payton, who is also Campbell’s mentor from their five years together in New Orleans. He has offensive coordinator experience, as he held the role for a season with the New York Jets in 2017 under head coach Todd Bowles.
In his year with the Jets, the team averaged 18.6 points per game offensively. Quarterback Josh McCown, who was 38 at the time, threw for a career-best 2,926 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 starts.
Coincidentally, the defensive coordinator of the Jets that season was new Lions defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers.
He also spent time working under Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden for three seasons, as he was a senior offensive analyst for the Raiders from 2019-21. Jim Harbaugh is another one of his influences, as he spent a year with Harbaugh at the University of San Diego and was the San Francisco 49ers' wide receivers coach for the duration of Harbaugh's tenure.
Morton is a Michigan native, as he attended Avondale High School in Auburn Hills and played college football at Western Michigan.
Additional reading
1.) One Senior Bowl Player For Lions to Watch at Every Offensive Position
2.) Taylor Decker Replaces Injured Penei Sewell in Pro Bowl
3.) Podcast: Is Hiring Two First-Time Coordinators Too Risky for Lions?