Report: Jets In Heavy Talks to Hire Lions Tanner Engstrand
The Detroit Lions could end up losing their current passing game coordinator to the New York Jets.
Just one day after former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn spoke at his very first media session as Jets coach, multiple reports indicate Tanner Engstrand could be joining him as the team's next offensive coordinator.
According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, "Also, I'm told pass game coordinator Tanner Engstand's name is already involved in substantive discussions for the pending offense coordinator role, per a league source."
During Lions organized team activities last year, the 42-year-old discussed balancing being excited about potential coordinator opportunities in the future and remaining focused with the Lions.
"You're always gonna be present where you're at, and I couldn't be happier to be anywhere else than here right now," Engstrand explained to reporters. "But it was great, it was a good opportunity to go talk to some people and put under the fire. It really made me realize where your convictions are. You can't hide it when they start shooting things off at you.
"It's like you know where you're grounded, and you know what you believe in," Engstrand commented further. "The good thing is I believe in exactly what we're doing here. That was nice for me to do that, it was great, but that wouldn't have happened had we not had the team success we had here."
