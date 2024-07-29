Taylor Decker: Lions Culture 'Not Built on Sand'
Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker often envisioned playing his whole career for just one NFL franchise.
Ahead of the start of padded practices, the Lions organization again proved they are living up to their word of keeping foundational pieces who perform at a high level and are gritty in the locker room.
After general manager Brad Holmes broke the news of Decker's three-year extension on 97.1 The Ticket, the veteran lineman spoke to reporters after the team's first padded practice of training camp.
With his 21-month-old daughter in his arms, the former first-round draft pick shared his reaction to being in Motown for the foreseeable future.
“It’s not lost on me on the fact that a lot of guys don’t get to spend their whole career with one team and hopefully that’s in the cards for me. From the contract extension, it seems like it’s in the cards. I’m very fortunate and I’ve had to have some good luck along the way, but there’s also a lot that went into it. Sacrifices from myself and from those around me. It just feels good," said Decker. "It just feels special to be able to stay here and be with my friends and get to work with people that I care about and that I love. It’s just really special and I’m fortunate and I’m glad that the Lions continue to see the value that I can add to this team moving forward. I’m excited to just see it through. This will be nine years I’ve been here now. There’s been highs and lows and it seems like we’re on an upswing and I’m gonna get to see it through. I couldn’t be happier about that.”
Lions new culture of rewarding players
There was a time the organization was known for not being willing to give hefty contracts to players who certainly earned them.
This offseason alone, that notion has been completely dispelled. Decker, Jared Goff, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown all earned hefty contract extensions.
“First and foremost, those three guys are absolutely deserving of every penny they got. It’s incredible. Me being in the room with Penei every single day, I was ecstatic for him. And of course the other guys, but Penei, he’s my lineman, he’s my guy. I think it speaks to a good culture that’s been built, and it’s not built on sand. It’s genuine, it’s real. You bring certain guys in because of what they can add not just as players, but as people," Decker said. "Like I said, it’s a genuine thing that the staff is looking for. It’s not just, ‘We’re gonna bring this guy in and then get rid of him and find something cheaper.’ I just think it speaks to the culture. When you find guys that fit, when you find guys that fit what we’re about, not only are they phenomenal players but they represent us, they represent the city."
Process of earning contract
Decker has earned his third contract with the team that made him the No. 16 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
The veteran feels like he is in his prime and still wants to be a part of an ascending NFL franchise.
Decker revealed that the overall process had been ongoing for the past 18 months. Dan Campbell, who is known for being honest and direct with his players,
“So I’ve been going back and forth a little bit, for probably a year and a half, with the organziation because I knew I want to be here. There was no questions from me," said Decker. "This is the place I want to be, I want to stay here. And then there’s just a lot of moving parts. I’m not the only person in this organization, I’m not the only guy that wants a contract extension."
Coming off of two recent surgeries and the organization drafting Giovanni Manu this year, there were some whispers the organization could be moving on from the Ohio State product.
"Coming off two surgeries, they probably wanted to see how I was moving around a little bit. In OTAs, I went up and had a conversation with Dan, I was like, ‘Where are we at?’ I was hearing things from my agent, our salary cap people and they’re talking, and I’m getting second-hand information. Tell me where we’re at just so I know," Decker said. "Pretty much what he told me was, to a T, what happened. And I just basically had to stay patient. For me, it was never gonna be hold out of training camp, oh if it comes to the season I’m not gonna play games, that’s just not me. I’m gonna show up and I’m gonna play because that’s what I do and that’s what I’m here to do. I think it was pretty seamless."