Lions' 2024 Roster Bubble: Wide Receivers
The Detroit Lions boast one of the NFL's top wide receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown.
A 2021 fourth-round pick, St. Brown has proven to be a big-time steal. In three seasons, he's already been named an All-Pro and has 3,588 receiving yards to his name. For his efforts, he was rewarded handsomely with a contract extension that will keep him with the organization for the foreseeable future.
Elsewhere, though, the Lions have questions.
Jameson Williams has received a fair amount of hype from the coaching staff this offseason, with Dan Campbell labeling him the most improved player through the early part of offseason workouts. Still, it's fair to be skeptical as Williams has just 25 career catches through two NFL seasons.
While Williams is still largely unproven, he has been limited to just 18 NFL games in his career due to injuries and a suspension. The wideout has the chance to go through a full, uninhibited offseason this year and could reap the benefits as a result.
The Alabama product had a strong finish to the year, though, with two touchdowns in the NFC Championship. If he can make it click, his game-changing speed offers him the chance to be a difference maker for Detroit's offense.
Kalif Raymond is undersized in stature but has quietly been a key part of Detroit's passing attack since joining the team in 2021. He contributes in the return game, but also has the ability to be an impactful piece.
Two candidates to produce at a high level are Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green. Peoples-Jones surpassed 800 receiving yards with the Browns in 2022, but had just eight catches for the Lions after being acquired in a trade deadline deal.
Green, meanwhile, had just one catch in his rookie year. However, he flashed exciting potential in the preseason and could turn into a contributor with a strong training camp.
Roster bubble
If Green or Peoples-Jones fail to impress in training camp, they could fall onto the bubble as camp comes to a close. The Lions do have options at the position.
One such choice is Tre'Quan Smith, whom the Lions' brass is familiar with from his time in New Orleans. Though Smith never truly broke out with the Saints, he was a reliable target from 2018-22. The Lions pounced on the chance to get him on a futures deal and he could wind up being a steal.
Maurice Alexander and Tom Kennedy are both back in camp after previously making splashes during the preseason. Kennedy made a compelling case to make the roster in 2022 but was ultimately left off, while Alexander returned a punt for a score in the 2023 preseason opener yet couldn't make the cut.
Alexander has looked good working with Hendon Hooker throughout offseason workouts, as has Daurice Fountain. Signed to the practice squad after being released by the Chiefs last preseason, Fountain will get a chance to prove his abilities with an extended look with the Lions this fall.
Another player who has impressed in a limited opportunity is Kaden Davis. The Northwest Missouri State product has made several impressive plays after beginning his tenure with the Lions as a tryout player at rookie minicamp.
Detroit has a pair of intriguing undrafted options as well. Isaiah Williams was given a hefty guarantee to sign out of Illinois, while Jalon Calhoun comes to the Lions by way of Duke. Both players could offer return versatility.