Teddy Bridgewater Inactive Against 49ers
The Detroit Lions announced the list of inactive players for Monday's Week 17 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
Those who will not suit up include Brodric Martin, Colby Sorsdal, Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, David Montgomery, Jonah Williams and Teddy Bridgewater.
The Lions have designated Bridgewater as the emergency third quarterback, meaning that he can be activated if the team needs him due to injuries to Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker. Bridgewater was signed to the active roster this week after coming out of retirement.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' NFC Championship rematch against 49ers
A member of the Lions last season, Bridgewater returned home to Florida to coach at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School. After leading them to a state championship, the 32-year-old has returned to the NFL to pursue a championship with Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
“I’m here to help this team right now, man. Whatever’s in store for this team, man, I’m all for it. It’s moving in the right direction," Bridgewater said earlier in the week. "You’ve been following it all year, you’ve been in the locker room more than me this year, so you know what’s in store for this team. It’s a great group of men. It starts at the top, though. When you have great leadership, it trickles down into the locker room and spreads around the locker room. It’s the reason this team is sitting the way it is right now.”
Hooker is a second-year passer out of Tennessee who has served as Goff's backup throughout the season. In three appearances this season, Hooker has completed six-of-nine passes for 62 yards.
