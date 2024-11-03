10 Offensive Players Lions Could Trade For
The Detroit Lions are just days away from the NFL trade deadline.
While the team's biggest need is widely viewed to be on defense, there are ways the team could use the trade deadline to upgrade their offense. Positions such as wide receiver and offensive tackle are somewhat thin, but both of those groups are led by an All-Pro starter.
Here are 10 offensive players the Lions could trade for at Tuesday's trade deadline.
OT Evan Neal
Neal is a former top draft pick who has fallen out of favor with the New York Giants. He has not started a game for the Giants, instead falling behind veteran Jermaine Eluemunor. As a result, he could be moved at the deadline.
Detroit has solid interior depth, but the tackle position is thinner with Dan Skipper and Giovanni Manu as the only backup tackle. As a result, adding Neal as depth could have its benefit.
WR Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins has been a huge part of the Bengals' passing attack, but the team has struggled to close out and win games early in the year. As a result, the team could decide to sell off assets if they are unable to win on Sunday.
Higgins is one of the best wide receivers, if not the best, to be potentially available at this year's deadline. While the Lions have plenty of weapons, Higgins would give them an opportunity to get even richer on the outside.
TE Harrison Bryant
The Lions have two solid tight ends in their offense, with Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright providing a 1-2 punch. Detroit also recently made a change at the position, releasing Parker Hesse who had been the team's fullback throughout the start of the season.
As a result, Detroit has just two tight ends on the active roster. Further change could be coming after Shane Zylstra was elevated for the third consecutive week, so the Lions will have to decide whether or not to elevate him to the active roster permanently this week. If not, dealing for a player like Bryant who has been usurped by Brock Bowers could be beneficial.
OG Andrus Peat
Peat is a veteran option who could help fortify the offensive line interior depth. While there are young options behind the starters such as Michael Niese, Colby Sorsdal and Christian Mahogany, Kayode Awosika is the only option to have started multiple games in their career.
As a result, a veteran player like Peat could help to strengthen the depth in the event that the Lions need someone to step up.
WR Mike Williams
Williams is viewed as a likely trade candidate after the New York Jets acquired Davante Adams two weeks ago. The veteran wideout still has plenty to give, and could be traded back to his former team the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Lions seem to have found their big, physical option out wide in Tim Patrick, so the need doesn't appear to be too pressing. Still, Williams is an intriguing name.
WR Darius Slayton
Slayton is a player out of a different mold than Williams, but he's steady and contributes at a solid clip nonetheless. At 6-foot-1, he has the ability to be a big-time player in Ben Johnson's offense.
The veteran wideout had four catches for 108 yards against the Giants last week on Monday, and is expected to be coveted by teams looking for wide receiver help at the deadline.
TE Daniel Bellinger
Bellinger is another potential option who could be acquired via trade in order to add depth to the Lions' tight end room. After a strong first two years in his career, Bellinger has caught just three passes this year despite being active for eight games.
WR K.J. Osborn
Osborn is a name Lions fans should be familiar with thanks to his time in Minnesota with the Vikings. Now with the Patriots, Osborn has just seven catches for 57 yards in six games this season.
Last year, the Lions traded for a Detroit native in Donovan Peoples-Jones. This year, could they add a Ypsilanti native in Osborn? How the current situation involving Jameson Williams pans out could be telling leading into Tuesday.
OL Ben Cleveland
Cleveland would be another option to bring in offensive line depth, particularly on the interior. He hasn't been able to be a steady contributor for the Baltimore Ravens, but there are avenues for him to find his groove with a new team elsewhere.
The Lions have veterans on the interior in Kevin Zeitler and Graham Glasgow, so having reliable insurance in this area will be important as the season wears on.
WR Kendrick Bourne
With the Patriots struggling to close out victories and playing a young quarterback, Bourne could be a coveted asset. Injuries have hampered Bourne over the last two seasons, as he played eight games last year and four to this point this year.
If the Lions feel they're still missing something at wide receiver, a veteran like Bourne could make a lot of sense to reach out and try to acquire.