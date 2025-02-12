All Lions

Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson Make Bold Claims About 2025 Season

Lions cornerbacks are ready to excel in 2025.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerbacks Amik Robertson (21) and Terrion Arnold (0) run off the field after the Detroit Lions OTA's
Detroit Lions cornerbacks Amik Robertson (21) and Terrion Arnold (0) run off the field after the Detroit Lions OTA's
The Detroit Lions are certainly ready to turn the page after the 2024 season came to an end without meeting their biggest goal.

Detroit's cornerbacks do not lack any confidence, despite the Washington Commanders being able to score 45 points to defeat the Lions at Ford Field in the playoffs.

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold and veteran defensive back Amik Robertson have recently taken to social media to share their thoughts about the upcoming season.

Detroit's Super Bowl window is certainly still open, but the 2025 season will present different and unique challenges for Dan Campbell's squad.

Arnold shared, "We going to get ours" after the conclusion of the Super Bowl.

In his second season, the former first-round pick is expected to take strides forward, and continue to build upon the growing success he experienced in the second half of the 2024 season.

In his first season in Motown, Robertson proved he can be a player worthy of an expanded role in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

"God say the same .. This year will be my best year of my NFL career," Robertson shared on social media Wednesday morning. "I’m claiming it. Goodmorning."

The process of evaluating what occurred in 2024 and turning the page to the upcoming season has already started for the coaching staff and front office. The scouting combine is now two weeks away, where draft prospects will have conversations with Detroit's staff in Indianapolis.

"Just wish that we could have done more for them. But hey look, it happened. It happened and you can’t soak it back, you can’t mope a reversal of the unfortunate outcome, so there’s literally nothing else to do but pick yourself up and get back to work," said GM Brad Holmes. "There is nothing else to do, so that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we will do, and the process has already started.”

