Terrion Arnold Expected to Have 'Instant-Impact' for Lions
The Detroit Lions secondary is giving the other units on defense more confidence that they can execute what defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expects on a weekly basis.
Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold showcased his confidence and competitiveness throughout the spring after Detroit made the decision to trade up in the draft to add him to the secondary.
In a recent NFL.com list projecting rookies who could have an instant-impact, Detroit's first round pick is expected to help fortify the defense. Arnold is expected to compete for Defensive Rookie of the Year and many pundits' All-Rookie teams.
"Cornerback was the top need in the draft for the Lions, who were willing to move up for Arnold when he was still available at No. 24. He can combine with veteran trade acquisition Carlton Davis and second-rounder Ennis Rakestraw Jr. to help fortify the position," wrote Chad Reuter. "I expect Arnold to attack the ball for Detroit, likely intercepting and breaking up multiple passes as quarterbacks test the rookie, with his former Alabama teammate, Brian Branch, handling nickel duties."
The competition level among the defensive backs is expected to be fierce, as Detroit's front office also added Ennis Rakestraw in the draft along with Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson in free agency.
"The good thing about it is you have to prove it," said defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend. "The rep doesn’t matter when you start, it’s when you get it. You have to make the most of it. That’s what we’re here for, we’re here to compete. We’ve got a room full of players that’s ready to go out there and prove it and that’s what we have to do every day.”
Additional reading
1.) How Lions Playing Man Coverage Prevents Overcompensation
2.) Pass Rushers Lions Could Add for Davenport Insurance
3.) 5 Reasons Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Be NFL MVP
4.) Calvin Johnson: 'Work Comes Right Now' for Jameson Williams