Report: Terrion Arnold Not Expected to Miss Regular Season Games

Latest update on the injury to Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions have been hit with the injury bug over the course of the past seven days.

Most notably, Detroit's rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw left practice early Monday evening.

Detroit's revamped secondary is counting on a mix of veterans and young players to navigate a season in which expectations are very elevated.

Carlton Davis, who is expected to start opposite of Arnold, missed Monday's practice. It was not reported what was ailing the former Buccaneers defensive back.

It was initially reported that Arnold, the No. 24 pick, was dealing with an upper body injury. He left practice with a trainer during Monday's session, which was open to season-ticket members.

On Tuesday evening, NFL Network provided an update on what has been ailing the young defensive back.

According to NFL media, "first-round CB Terrion Arnold, who left practice yesterday with a pec injury, is not expected to miss time in the regular season, sources say. Some good news."

Dan Campbell was asked if the Chiefs playing starters would impact his decision to play key contributors this weekend.

“I know that Coach Reid always plays his guys, and I’ll go back to what I said the other day, honestly, so much of this for me is going to be about what we get out of today – yesterday, but today, and then the scrimmage that we have in two days," said Campbell. "That will have a huge bearing, I know for me, on what we do with these starters. There again, if I feel like we need quality work on all three phases and you put enough reps on them, then we probably won’t play a lot of these guys. But if not, we feel like they do need a little bit more with some guys, then we’ll play them. It really is that simple.”

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

