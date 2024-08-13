Report: Terrion Arnold Not Expected to Miss Regular Season Games
The Detroit Lions have been hit with the injury bug over the course of the past seven days.
Most notably, Detroit's rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw left practice early Monday evening.
Detroit's revamped secondary is counting on a mix of veterans and young players to navigate a season in which expectations are very elevated.
Carlton Davis, who is expected to start opposite of Arnold, missed Monday's practice. It was not reported what was ailing the former Buccaneers defensive back.
It was initially reported that Arnold, the No. 24 pick, was dealing with an upper body injury. He left practice with a trainer during Monday's session, which was open to season-ticket members.
On Tuesday evening, NFL Network provided an update on what has been ailing the young defensive back.
According to NFL media, "first-round CB Terrion Arnold, who left practice yesterday with a pec injury, is not expected to miss time in the regular season, sources say. Some good news."
Dan Campbell was asked if the Chiefs playing starters would impact his decision to play key contributors this weekend.
“I know that Coach Reid always plays his guys, and I’ll go back to what I said the other day, honestly, so much of this for me is going to be about what we get out of today – yesterday, but today, and then the scrimmage that we have in two days," said Campbell. "That will have a huge bearing, I know for me, on what we do with these starters. There again, if I feel like we need quality work on all three phases and you put enough reps on them, then we probably won’t play a lot of these guys. But if not, we feel like they do need a little bit more with some guys, then we’ll play them. It really is that simple.”