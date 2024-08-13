What J.J. McCarthy Injury Means for Detroit Lions
After a stellar preseason debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Minnesota Vikings are dealing with an injury to rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
According to multiple reports, the Vikings first-round pick is set to undergo surgery to address a meniscus issue that was discovered after undergoing tests.
With the 2024 first-round pick set to have knee surgery, veteran Sam Darnold is likely in line be the Vikings starter, when the team travels to play the New York Giants to start the 2024 season.
“We’re going to continue an evaluation on him and get some more testing done,” O’Connell said, via ESPN, after the rookie complained of soreness. "He is a very important player, obviously, so we want to make sure we’re smart before he participates, making sure we have a good understanding of where he’s at.”
Against the Raiders, the former Michigan Wolverines signal-caller went 11-of-17 for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
His 30 snaps were impressive and started buzz regarding his potential to be named the Vikings starter Week 1.
The NFC North is expected to among the most competitive divisions in all of football. The Packers have revamped their defense, while the Bears and Vikings have invested in young quarterbacks to lead their offenses into the future.
While the injury is a setback, the Vikings are still considered behind the Packers and Bears as legitimate threats to dethrone the Lions atop the division.
Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall are the other signal-callers currently battling in training camp for playing time and a spot on the 53-man roster.
