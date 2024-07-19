All Lions

Dan Campbell Corn Maze Photo Is Going Viral

Aerial photo has NFL fans amazed.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY
In this story:

The lengths to which supporters will go to support the Detroit Lions organization and head coach Dan Campbell has no limits.

Detroit arguably is among the best sports towns in America, and the anticipation has grown exponentially for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

On Friday, a photograph that circulated online went viral of the Bestmaze Corn Maze in Williamston, Michigan.

The aerial photo immediately caught the attention of supporters and NFL fans due to the detailed depiction of the popular fourth-year head coach.

According to Sports Illustrated, "The maze is a depiction of Lions coach Dan Campbell wearing a hat that reads "GRIT" while surrounded by a lion's mane. "One pride, go Lions!" is also spelled at the bottom of the maze. Yeah, that's pretty sweet."

Marcus Davenport named under-the-radar sleeper

The Lions are counting on several players to contribute opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

Among them is Marcus Davenport, a free agent signing that has battled injuries that past couple of seasons.

According to a recent CBS Sports list of top under-the-radar players that could shape the 2024 NFL season, the veteran defensive lineman has the potential to solve issues plaguing Aaron Glenn's defensive line.

"Davenport is the lone repeat selection from last year. After a nine-sack 2021, he had just a half-sack in 2022 and left New Orleans for Minnesota," writes Zachary Pereles. "In Minnesota, he had a sack in two of his first three games ... and then suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The Lions are his third team in as many years. Third time's the charm?"

Additional reading

1.) Alex Anzalone: Not a Great Day to Travel to Detroit

2.) Predicting Who Wins Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles

3.) Which Lions Rookie Will Have Biggest Impact?

4.) Poll: Would You Pay for Detroit Lions Training Camp Tickets?

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News