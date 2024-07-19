Dan Campbell Corn Maze Photo Is Going Viral
The lengths to which supporters will go to support the Detroit Lions organization and head coach Dan Campbell has no limits.
Detroit arguably is among the best sports towns in America, and the anticipation has grown exponentially for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
On Friday, a photograph that circulated online went viral of the Bestmaze Corn Maze in Williamston, Michigan.
The aerial photo immediately caught the attention of supporters and NFL fans due to the detailed depiction of the popular fourth-year head coach.
According to Sports Illustrated, "The maze is a depiction of Lions coach Dan Campbell wearing a hat that reads "GRIT" while surrounded by a lion's mane. "One pride, go Lions!" is also spelled at the bottom of the maze. Yeah, that's pretty sweet."
Marcus Davenport named under-the-radar sleeper
The Lions are counting on several players to contribute opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.
Among them is Marcus Davenport, a free agent signing that has battled injuries that past couple of seasons.
According to a recent CBS Sports list of top under-the-radar players that could shape the 2024 NFL season, the veteran defensive lineman has the potential to solve issues plaguing Aaron Glenn's defensive line.
"Davenport is the lone repeat selection from last year. After a nine-sack 2021, he had just a half-sack in 2022 and left New Orleans for Minnesota," writes Zachary Pereles. "In Minnesota, he had a sack in two of his first three games ... and then suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The Lions are his third team in as many years. Third time's the charm?"
