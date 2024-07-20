Former UFL Defensive Player of the Year Could Aid Lions' Pass-Rush
With training camp approaching quickly, the Detroit Lions have one available roster spot to fill before the start of the 2024 season.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes has worked hard with the personnel department to construct a roster with very few clear holes or areas devoid of talent. Detroit has plenty of young talent returning from its run to the NFC Championship game last season.
Despite all the success and what was an overall strong offseason for the Lions, Detroit does have some needs from a depth perspective. The presence of Aidan Hutchinson gives the defense one of the top young pass-rushers, but last season the Lions struggled to generate sacks as a whole.
Detroit sought to get him some help in 2024, signing veteran Marcus Davenport to a one-year deal and taking a chance on reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts. James Houston is also returning, as are Josh Paschal and John Cominsky.
If the Lions don't feel good about what they're seeing in this area, there are other options still available. One such player is Breeland Speaks, who like Betts has hardware from playing in a different professional league.
Speaks was the UFL Defensive Player of the Year this past season after logging a league-best 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss for the Michigan Panthers. He has some familiarity with the NFL, as the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
After playing 16 games as a rookie, Speaks has bounced around the league and into the UFL. He was waived in 2020 and has spent time with five other NFL organizations since. Upon signing with the Panthers in the UFL, he has experienced plenty of success.
The Ole Miss product has logged 18.5 total sacks over two years with the Panthers at that level. His production is intriguing and could give the Lions a jolt in the pass-rush.
Detroit has already signed one player from the Panthers this offseason, in kicker Jake Bates. There are high hopes that he can secure the kicking job moving forward.
If the Lions could secure the services of a second UFL player from the local franchise, which played its home games at Ford Field, it could be the start of potentially a nice pipeline.