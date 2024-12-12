Inside The Play: Turner Stops Love, Saves Game
The Detroit Lions have relied on several new faces due to a number of injuries to the linebacker position. Jack Campbell is the only one of the opening-night starters not on injured reserve, and the others at his position are part of a continuous rotation.
One player who has asserted himself amongst that rotation is Ezekiel Turner, who debuted with the Lions on Nov. 10 against Houston and has evolved from someone who was known as a special teams contributor throughout his career to earning increased snaps for Aaron Glenn's defense.
Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard praised Turner's development, as he's been able to quickly acclimate himself to the defense despite joining the group just over a month ago.
“I learned that he’s not a special teams linebacker. I want that said to the entire league. I believe this is his seventh year and he was almost in tears after the last game because of the opportunity," Sheppard said. "Pat O’Connor, these guys are in tears because they got an opportunity. Like I’ve said in those rooms, and these narratives, guys go first round, second round, they’re supposed to start. Guys that are free agents, you’re special teams. But that’s not what it is here. If you show yourself and you show up in practice and show that we can trust you, that’s a big word. Show that we can trust you, and I know for sure I’m gonna give you an opportunity.”
On Thursday, Turner made a big play to help turn the fortunes of the game in favor of the Lions. With the game clock ticking toward four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Packers appeared to take the lead on a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Josh Jacobs. However, an offensive pass interference penalty nullified the score and sent the Packers back to the 16-yard line.
After an incompletion, Love and the Packers faced a third-and-goal from the Lions' 16-yard line with Detroit in front 31-28. On the play, Turner appears to be matched up with the running back Chris Brooks.
Detroit's defense did a good job taking the primary options away, and Love began to roll to his right. Love appeared to have plenty of space to maneuver, had it not been for Turner in the middle of the field. Turner closed the gap quickly and dragged Love to the ground, forcing a game-tying field goal rather than a go-ahead touchdown.
“It was third-and-goal, we knew we had to hold them to a field goal right there. Just do my job, at the end of the day. Whether it’s man or zone, get on my man or stay in my zone," Turner told Lions OnSI after practice Wednesday. "I was kind of like near the quarterback. I kind of saw him in my peripheral going to scramble. He had scrambled earlier and he kind of got out of us. So I was like, 'Okay, he’s gonna turn into a runner right here.' So once I started seeing him break the pocket, I was like, 'I’ve got to get this dude down.' He has the ball, I’ve got to tackle him. And the rest, I just kind of blacked out. Get him to the ground by any means. Ended up helping the team.”