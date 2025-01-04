Three Detroit Lions Fined Against 49ers
The Detroit Lions had three players fined following their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kerby Joseph was fined $7,505 for uneccessary roughness after his interaction with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings. After Jennings finished a block on Terrion Arnold by shoving him to the ground, Joseph retaliated by shoving Jennings into the first row of the crowd.
Both Joseph and Jennings were whistled for offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties.
Arnold was fined $11,817.00 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing).
Brian Branch was also fined $10,128.00 for unnecessary roughness (use of helmet).
Joseph had a big game for the Lions against the 49ers, notching two interceptions at critical points to help propel the team to a 40-34 win. With the two picks, Joseph took over the league lead with nine.
"I feel like it's always a big emphasis. Really, that's our philosophy, that's our identity — to take the ball away, especially on the back end as DBs, man," Joseph said after the win. "That's what we're known for, especially me. I feel like my superpower is taking the ball away. So going out there to make plays. I felt like when I got my hand on the ball the first time, it got called back or whatever, I felt like something just ignited in me. I got my hands on the ball and I felt like I was ready to go. I just kept getting them."
The third-year safety was left off the Pro Bowl roster despite winning the fan vote and leading the league in interceptions and is considered one of the biggest snubs of the season after being named a second alternate.
