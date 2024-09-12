Johnson: Lions Offense Disappoints, Tom Kennedy Is 'Blankie'
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy had the first opportunity to be called upon from the practice squad for Detroit's season opener. He was one of two players to be bumped up, along with Kyle Peko, for the season opener against the Rams.
Part of the reason the veteran was elevated was due to his versatility and ability to lineup anywhere in Ben Johnson's offense. Kennedy has been part of the Lions' organization since 2019, though he has been waived and resigned numerous times.
His familiarity with the organization and understanding of the offense made him a logical option to help the team in Week 1.
“Being here, he is a little bit of a blankie for us because we know, if something were to happen, he could be X, F (or) Z (positions)," Johnson said. "He can play every spot at the receiver spot. We feel really good about what he can bring to the table and I think that gave him the nod last week.”
Disappointing opener
Despite coming out victorious, the Lions were disappointed the offense did not meet or exceed expectations against the Los Angeles Rams.
A point of emphasis will be executing on third down, notable on distances of over five yards. In the season opener, the Lions were 5-of-12 on third down attempts.
"I think we were all disappointed by it," Johnson explained. "We've been together long enough that, yeah, I know, we all know it's game one. We knew it wasn't going to be our best performance of the year, but there were still a number of things that popped up that just weren't us characteristic of us and how we play, more so than any schematics or anything like that. It was really more how we play ball. And so, we'll get those things corrected and hopefully have some better results going forward."