3 Storylines to Watch during Week 2 of OTAs

Here are three storylines to watch in Week 2 of Detroit Lions OTAs.

Week 1 of Organized Team Activities has come and gone for the Detroit Lions, and now, it's time to take a look at Week 2.

Here are the three biggest storylines to pay attention to during Week 2 of OTAs at the Lions' practice facility in Allen Park.

Who will be present?

The Lions had some notable no-shows during Week 1 of OTAs, including offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby, offseason acquisition and defensive tackle Michael Brockers -- a Week 2 participant -- and veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.

It'll be intriguing to see if Crosby, who has a chance at starting at right tackle in 2021, gets out on the practice field in Allen Park and competes with 2021 Detroit first-round pick Penei Sewell for snaps at the position.

Which safety will emerge as starter alongside Tracy Walker?

Walker seems to be a lock at one of the two starting safety spots. However, at this point, it's not known who will claim the other.

Will it be offseason free-agent acquisition Dean Marlowe or returning third-year player Will Harris?

And, if not one of those individuals, it could end up being any of the following youngsters: C.J. Moore, Jalen Elliott and Bobby Price.

It's just not as likely that Moore, Elliott or Price will emerge on to the scene in OTAs and training camp and secure the vacant spot.

My prediction is that by the end of training camp, Marlowe emerges as the starter alongside Walker.

Jared Goff continuing to work with his new wide receivers

The new Lions signal-caller didn't receive a lot of reps in the first week of OTAs. In fact, it's been reported that Dan Campbell & Co. only ran 11 plays during the 7-on-7 part of practice in Week 1.

Obviously, that didn't give Goff or the rest of the quarterbacks -- Tim Boyle and David Blough -- a ton of time to work with the offense and to get the timing down with the receivers.

It'll be interesting to see if that changes in Week 2 of practices.

"I can tell you this, he throws a pretty ball," Campbell said last week. "That’s for sure. But I’ve liked his mannerisms, I liked his command in the huddle and I would say, man, he’s progressing right kind of where you want him to progress at this point. We’re not in team, we’re doing these walk-throughs, but the first live seven-on-seven yesterday, just watching him throw and some of the things that come out of it, it’s baby steps right now. It’s good to have him here.”

