Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Cowboys

The Detroit Lions will go on the road next week to face the Dallas Cowboys.

After their bye week, Dan Campbell and Detroit's young roster will head to AT&T Stadium to try and earn their second victory of the 2022 NFL season.

With the team on its bye week, the hope is the roster, which has dealt with numerous injuries to start the season, will see several players become available to travel and face a Cowboys team that has thrived with backup quarterback Cooper Rush leading the way.

When asked, Campbell expressed he did not anticipate the early wave of injuries his team has had through the first five weeks of the season.

“Everybody has injuries, but I do know that they usually come in waves," Campbell explained. "I feel like we’ve been riding this wave for a year and a half, and I didn’t anticipate that. You always anticipate that you’re going to get them. But, like I said, one of our goals this year was, man -- we’ve got to, just because you don’t have guys in like any other team, we have to find ways to win. That can’t be an excuse like last year."

If you want to see the Lions game live and in-person next Sunday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, get all of your Lions tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

It will be the team's first contest after its Week 6 bye, and it will take place at AT&T Stadium.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER