Titans Signing Former Detroit Lions Running Back
The Tennessee Titans are continuing to add to their training camp roster, reportedly signing former Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson.
Detroit's former seventh-round pick had multiple stints in Detroit, but was not ever able to carve out a significant role in the offense.
Jefferson was drafted in the seventh-round back in 2021 general manager Brad Holmes. He recorded a total of 74 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns his rookie season. He spent the majority of time in Motown on the team's practice squad.
In total, Jefferson appeared in nine games, securing 96 yards and two touchdowns on 21 times carries.
Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker provided his assessment of what growth looks like for a Titans squad that only won three games in 2024.
"I do want to see our football team improve from day-to-day to week-to-week. To where by the end of the season, you know, we’ll see what we look like and hopefully we’re healthy," said Brinker. "This game, it’s a war of attrition. So you got to be healthy and there’s just a lot of work to do. So, it’s hard to really define, you know, if you’re asking me what the success looks like in 2025, you know, I think that’s for you guys to write about.
"I just want to see this team get better and we’ll go through another season this year acquisition, you know, where we got the first waiver claim," Brinker added. "We’re going to constantly be looking to upgrade this roster. If guys aren’t getting the job done, then we’ll get guys in here that will. So the top of the roster is just as important as the bottom.”