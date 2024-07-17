Training Camp Preview: Gibbs Looks to Be Multi-Level Threat
The Detroit Lions struck gold with the addition of Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Gibbs, selected 12th overall, fit Detroit's offensive style like a glove in his first season.
After a slow start, Gibbs burst onto the scene with a breakout game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. He finished with just under 1,000 rushing yards on the season and scored 10 touchdowns. Now, the Lions have big plans for Gibbs in his second season.
During the offseason, members of the Lions coaching staff shared that they believe Gibbs can produce more as a receiver than he did a year ago. If the Lions can tap into this, the Alabama product will be one of the most talented offensive threats.
Here's a look at where the Lions stand at running back ahead of the start of training camp.
Reason for hope
Gibbs had a wildly successful rookie season, but he's not even the only option in the backfield for Detroit. David Montgomery returns after a strong debut season with the team and will be tasked with once again shouldering a heavy workload between the tackles.
Together, Montgomery and Gibbs give the Lions a strong tandem of running backs. Having two ready options makes life easier for each individual, as the Lions don't have to dedicate a bulk of the touches, and thus a bulk of the hits from defenders, to one player out of necessity.
If Gibbs develops as a receiver, Detroit can continue experimenting with personnel groupings that have both players on the field at the same time. The Lions nearly had two 1,000-yard rushers a season ago, and if both remain healthy they could challenge that mark again thanks to their skills and the fact that they're running behind one of the league's best offensive lines.
Reason for worry
The running back position can be a vulnerable one as a result of the between-the-tackles nature of the run game. Both Montgomery and Gibbs missed some time last season, forcing the Lions to lean more on Craig Reynolds in certain games.
Remaining healthy is key for Detroit's running backs, as their presence on the field allows the offense to do more things. Each of the top two options are big-play threats, so remaining healthy will be paramount.
Training camp battle
With Montgomery and Gibbs penciled in as the top two options, the big competition at this position will come for the third option. Right now, Craig Reynolds is the most experienced option of them all after coming to Detroit in 2021.
Reynolds has built a good reputation with the organization and has a strong understanding of the team's offensive scheme as well as pass protections. However, the Lions also invested a fourth-round pick in Sione Vaki as competition.
Vaki is learning the ropes at running back after being a safety in college. While he may be ticketed for a role on special teams early in his career, Johnson could certainly dial up gadget plays to utilize the versatile talent.
Other options include Jermar Jefferson, Zonovan Knight and Jake Funk. Knight is an intriguing option who had cracked the Lions' active roster before suffering a season-ending injury last season, while Jefferson is a 2021 seventh-round pick that has struggled to stick on the active roster.
Player to watch
The Lions were enamored with Vaki's instincts as a running back during his stint at the position in the final year of his career at Utah. Playing the position out of necessity, Vaki showed off good burst and big-time acceleration.
Learning the nuances of the position under running backs coach Scottie Montgomery will take time, but the instincts alone fueled the Lions to make the selection. If Detroit can unlock Vaki's potential, they will likely have unearthed a gem.