5 Burning Questions Facing Lions Ahead of Training Camp
The Detroit Lions have high aspirations for the 2024 season, but there are several questions they will need to answer.
Detroit made a run to the NFC Championship game last year, so expectations will rightfully be high. The roster is seemingly improved, and the Lions certainly have the talent to make noise at the highest level.
If Dan Campbell's team is to climb the proverbial mountain, however, it will need to be well-rounded. There are several questions within the roster's current construction.
Here are five burning questions facing the Lions ahead of the start of training camp.
Will Hendon Hooker claim backup role?
Despite not playing a snap in 2023, Hendon Hooker is facing plenty of expectations. While he may not see the field once again, he's expected to grow and develop in his second NFL season.
With Jared Goff signing a four-year extension this offseason, Hooker may not be Detroit's quarterback of the future. However, Detroit wants him to grow into the backup role and be comfortable with him coming into the game in case of injury.
The Tennessee product was up and down during spring workouts, which offered a first look at his abilities. He will face competition in fall camp from Nate Sudfeld, a veteran who has a strong reputation within the quarterback room.
For Hooker, the top objective will be to demonstrate the skill set that gives the coaching staff confidence to roll with him as the backup heading into the regular season. He will likely get plenty of run in the preseason, which should offer a thorough look at what he has to offer.
Is Jake Bates the real deal?
Bates quickly became a phenom in the UFL, nailing multiple kicks of 60-plus yards. The Lions scooped him up at the conclusion of the spring season, and now he will compete for the kicking job against Michael Badgley.
There's rightfully plenty of optimism surrounding his arrival, but he must still ultimately win the job. His consistency tailed off toward the end of the UFL season, but there was too much to like about his leg strength for the Lions to pass on adding him.
Training camp will offer Bates the opportunity to secure the job, which would be his first at the NFL level. If he becomes the kicker Detroit hopes he'll be, it would be a major steal after years of instability in the kicking game.
Can Jack Campbell emerge as defensive leader?
Jack Campbell's rookie season didn't quite live up to the billing of a first-round pick, but the Lions still maintain plenty of optimism about his abilities. He's viewed as a leader in the linebacker room, as stated by position coach Kelvin Sheppard.
As he transitions into his second season, Campbell is expected to take on a consistent role as the team's MIKE linebacker. The Iowa product had a strong offseason in the eyes of his coaches, which sets up plenty of excitement for the upcoming campaign.
Ultimately, Campbell must become a leader within the defense sooner rather than later. He has the talent to be an impact player, and growth is expected heading into the upcoming season.
What is final secondary alignment?
With all the new pieces in the secondary, Detroit now is tasked with finding the best possible alignment. Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson and Terrion Arnold are among the new faces that Aaron Glenn will get to utilize.
Davis and Arnold are the favorites to start on the boundary, but the slot-corner and safety positions could get interesting. Seeing how Glenn decides to deploy Brian Branch will be fascinating, as he is among the best defensive playmakers on the roster.
The safety position also features Kerby Joseph, who has notched four interceptions in each of his first two NFL seasons. Ifeatu Melifonwu is also looking to prove that last year's late-season success was no fluke.
Emmanuel Moseley and Ennis Rakestraw will also be battling for reps, as both have positional versatility. As it stands, Detroit's secondary is much more talented than it was a year ago. However, Glenn will have to find the best possible way to make the most of all the new additions.
Where does pass-rush production come from?
Aidan Hutchinson took another step toward being one of the league's elite young pass-rushers in 2024. However, the Lions struggled as a whole to turn pressures into sacks in 2023. The unit ranked near the bottom of the league in that statistical category.
Now, the Lions need to find a secondary option to keep opposing offenses honest. Options include veteran free agent Marcus Davenport along with James Houston and Josh Paschal.
Finding a secondary option in the pass-rush will do wonders for freeing up Hutchinson as well as defensive tackles DJ Reader and Alim McNeill. Darkhorse options to earn big roles include reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts and John Cominsky.
The Lions' pass defense ranked 29th last season, as the secondary and pass-rush both struggled. With all the success the team had against the run, an improved pass defense could help the Lions climb the rankings and become a top-half defense in 2024.