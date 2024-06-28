Travis Kelce: Sam LaPorta Best Tight End at TEU

All Lions

Travis Kelce praises Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is expected to have a significant role in Ben Johnson's offense this upcoming NFL season.

With a record-breaking rookie season, Detroit's former second-round pick has caught the attention of others across the league, including future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce.

At the recently completed 'Tight End University' camp, hosted by Kelce and George Kittle, the Chiefs standout tight end was asked his opinion of who was the best attendee.

"LaPorta had a (expletive) year last year," Kelce expressed while praising the Lions offensive weapon and stamping the 23-year-old as the best player he saw during the three-day camp.

Not giving away tells

After a successful rookie season, the former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end is working on his blocking technique and not giving away tells when running routes.

While fans, the media and pundits are expecting an encore performance, LaPorta is not putting any undue pressure on himself. Instead, the focus is on the improving on details of the position.

“Certainly the blocking aspect. I’m trying to throw my hands, play a little bit lower in the run game," LaPorta said. "And then in the receiving game, trying not to give so many tells in my routes, crossing over, late hands catching the ball. Just a few things.”

