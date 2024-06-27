Kevin Zeitler Film Review: Experienced Guard Helps Lions' Run Game
One of the biggest strengths of the Detroit Lions over their successful run has been the offensive line.
Despite losing a key piece of that line in Jonah Jackson, who inked a new contract with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, the Lions appear to have a strong replacement in veteran Kevin Zeitler. The veteran, who has played 12 NFL seasons across four teams, can play a big part in sustaining the Lions' success up front.
He carries an element of veteran savvy and will likely slot in on the right side next to Penei Sewell. With his vast array of experience, he will be expected to contribute at a high level in Detroit's high-powered offensive attack.
Here is a review of Zeitler's film from the 2023 season, with analysis of his performance as both a run- and pass-blocker.
Run-blocking
Zeitler appears to be a strong fit for the Lions at the right guard position, as he is a hard-worker in the run game. Despite being a 12-year vet, he is one of the league's most durable blockers who still moves at a good pace.
Baltimore's offensive scheme is different than Detroit, but much of the blocking concepts will remain the same. While the Lions won't rely on the quarterback run nearly as much, they make their money on the ground much like the Ravens are ground-oriented.
Zeitler earned a 62.4 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Among his best performances was against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, where PFF gave him a season-high 82.8 mark in this category.
On this rep, he is tasked with paving the run lane for running back Justice Hill. Though it looks simple, he as the responsibility of driving his assignment far enough to create a running lane for the back to attack through the middle of the field.
Zeitler does just that, allowing Hill to run off his backside and make a cut into the middle of the field.
Earlier in the year, a clip against the Steelers offers a glimpse of what Zeitler can do as a puller up front. With trap plays being a big part of the Lions' offense, this rep offers an idea of how the veteran will fit up front.
Here, he pulls across the formation as part of a outside sweep play the Ravens are utilizing. He is the first guy through and is tasked with turning the most dangerous defender, or whichever tries to cross his face first, inside the play to open up the outside.
Linebacker Nick Herbig is the defender who Zeitler takes care of. Herbig in part washes himself down into the play with a less than ideal pursuit angle, but Zeitler does a nice job of finishing him off and allowing Gus Edwards to run for a big gain.
Pass-blocking
Of the two areas, Zeitler was stronger in pass-protection last season. He earned an 82.3 overall mark in this category and allowed a total of 21 pressures on 608 pass-rush snaps, according to PFF.
A big part of successful pass-protection is unison between a player's hands and feet. While an initial punch with the hands is very important, it's also pivotal for a player to have a strong base with their feet and drive without giving up leverage.
Against the Texans on this rep, Zeitler does a good job of recovering after initially being popped by the rushing defender. He stands his ground, regaining an advantage by getting his feet under him, and is ultimately able to pop the defender backwards as Lamar Jackson gets rid of the ball.
Another key element of pass-protection is adaptability. With defenses employing different stunts and measures to get to the quarterback, it's important for linemen to communicate and pass off their respective assignments to their teammates.
Zeitler does a good job of this on a rep against the Steelers, as the right side of the offensive line is in sync with one another against the Pittsburgh pass-rush. On the snap, the right tackle Patrick Mekari picks up T.J. Watt while Zeitler takes on defensive tackle Montravius Adams.
When Adams attacks Zeitler's inside shoulder, he passes him off to center Tyler Linderbaum and quickly jumps to help Mekari with Watt before Jackson gets rid of the ball. It's an impressive display of the necessary adjustments and communication that must be made on every single play.