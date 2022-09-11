Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts to Lions Loss: At Least It Wasn't a Blowout

The Detroit Lions only lost by three points to a team that soundly defeated them last season.

Last season the Detroit Lions were defeated handily by the Philadelphia Eagles, 44-6. 

It was the signal to head coach Dan Campbell the team needed to find answers offensively and turn the tides in the second half of the season. 

This year, while there were certainly concerning aspects of the defense that must be corrected, the team was able to make it a one possession game with an opportunity to get the football back. 

The Lions made adjustments defensively at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles in an effort to limit quarterback Jalen Hurts.

While the Lions defense contained the Eagles running backs well, Hurts broke containment repeatedly and gashed the Lions' defense all afternoon. 

Aaron Glenn's defense needed a stop late in the game, but were unfortunately unable to get the football back, as Hurts and the Eagle's ran out the clock to secure the victory, 38-35, in their Week 1 season opener. 

"I think in the run game, we did a good job against them," linebacker Alex Anzalone said postgame. "It was more of the pass, drop back, scramble situations that we weren’t able to contain him. Obviously, that was a focus and a point of emphasis this week. So, we’ve just got to figure out how to be disciplined and our rush lanes and where the help is in coverage situations and get it cleaned up.”

Supporters took to social media to seek silver linings following a disappointing loss. 

Here is a sample of the reaction online following the Lions' 38-35 defeat to the Eagles. 

