Vaki, Wingo Doubtful Against Packers
The Detroit Lions will already be without two key players on their defense, and could be without another for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo has been listed as doubtful after popping up on the injury report first on Thursday. He was listed as a limited participant Thursday with an ankle injury. Rookie running back Sione Vaki was also listed as doubtful.
The Lions have already ruled Malcolm Rodriguez and Josh Paschal out, along with defensive lineman Brodric Martin being ruled out in the first week of his return-to-practice window after being on injured reserve.
Wingo has been tasked with taking on a bigger role in recent weeks with other injuries on the defensive line. The rookie has been utilized in multiple different ways thanks to his versatility.
"We knew when we drafted that player who he was. Undersized, penetrating three-technique, and we knew exactly what we were going to try to do with him," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "The thing that happened with him once we started having these injuries, we have to move him around in different spots. But that’s the good thing about Wingo, his versatility and his lower body strength to be able to handle different opportunities that we’re giving him to play different positions. He’s been playing end for us, he’s been playing inside, he’s been playing a big end for us. So, that was a pleasant surprise for us, honestly."
To this point in the season, Wingo has a 63.1 overall Pro Football Focus defensive grade. The LSU product has been a part of a defensive line rotation that also includes Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill and DJ Reader.
"We knew he was a good player, we knew that he was strong, but to see him be able to hold up at the point of attack was good to see so we can put him in those spots," Glenn explained. "So, every year, if you just look at what we’ve done on defense, we’ve had a rookie that comes in and plays a significant role for us, and I think that’s just across the League. But when you have good players, you try to get them on the field as much as you can, and Wingo’s one of those guys that we’re trying to get as much playing time as we can.”
Lions Week 9 Friday injury report
Malcolm Rodriguez -- OUT (Ankle)
Josh Paschal -- OUT (Illness)
Brodric Martin -- OUT (Knee)
Mekhi Wingo -- Doubtful (Ankle)
Sione Vaki -- Doubtful (Knee)