In an Instagram Live Q & A with Lions team reporter Tori Petry, veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. explained his strategy to remain in shape during the offseason.

Jones is entering his ninth season in the NFL, and his fifth in Detroit.

Typically, Jones is working out for 90-minutes in the morning hours.

"My favorite quarantine workout right now is the sand. Getting in the sand. It's good for your joints and it's one of the hardest workouts that you could do," Jones said.

"Most of the time when I'm in the offseason, I don't do a lot of stuff on the turf. I do it on the sand because it's harder and it's better for your joints and stuff like that. Definitely a sand workout."

In the nearly 20-minute conversation, Jones also explained the challenges of having over 100 participants on a Zoom video conference.

Earlier this week, the Lions virtual offseason program began and Jones has attended virtual meetings from San Diego, California.

"When there's a hundred-plus people, it's a little different. You can click and see everybody's face. It's all good," Jones said. People have to learn to mute themselves because if you talk or make a sound, then your image pops up on the screen."

Charitable efforts

On Thursday morning, Jones and his wife Jazmyn donated 1,000 meals and 250 cakes to staff working to treat COVID-19 patients at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

You can watch the entire conversation below.

