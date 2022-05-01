Mock Draft Roundup: Way-Too-Early 2023 Mock Drafts Give Lions New QB

The talk all weekend from a certain segment of football fans rejoiced that the conclusion of the NFL Draft meant that the mock draft season would end.

But, alas, certain individuals may not be in tune with their readership or what the demands of rabid football fans actually are.

Being that football fans love mock drafts, and I mean love mock drafts, we here at SI All Lions will always bring the fans what they want.

Despite his pedigree, quarterback Jared Goff has not done enough to remove strong criticism or skepticism regarding his future in Motown.

The early mock drafts have the Lions finding his replacement in 2023, as the team drafts Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with one of the top picks.

It will be interesting to observe now what the Lions' win total will be among those who will project the upcoming season when the team's schedule is released.

Here is an early look at who the national media projects the Lions to select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sporting News

Lions pick (No. 2): QB Bryce Young

"Young should also continue to build his skill set, that includes off the charts intangibles and smarts, coming off a stellar Heisman-winning campaign in a program that keeps churning out promising NFL QBs. The Lions need to go here after passing on a QB in 2022."

The Draft Network

Lions pick (No. 3): QB Bryce Young

"General manager Brad Holmes has assembled two stellar draft classes and has positioned the Lions well to go in on a quarterback. Bryce Young is developing quite the resume at Alabama and will be in the QB1 conversation entering the season."

© Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports

Lions pick (No.2): QB Bryce Young

"The 2021 Heisman trophy winner put on a clinic in his first season as a starter at Alabama and I doubt he'll be slowing down. Bryce Young might not have the ideal size that teams prefer, but he's a magician on the field and processes as well as anyone. Young could have an even better supporting cast of talent around him in 2022 and looks up to the task of fighting it out with Stroud for the No. 1 spot. The Jared Goff era goes poof in Detroit."

Barstool Sports

Lions pick (No. 3): QB C.J. Stroud

"Stroud will also contend for QB1 in this class, but we'll see how he adjusts after losing both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. He's still got Jaxon Smith-Njiba, so I expect him to be ok. If he can continue his upward trajectory, he could be #1 overall next April."