The Eagles Have a New Offense, But Their Issues Look All Too Familiar

After the Eagles’ offensive struggles throughout the 2025 season culminated in a one-and-done trip to the playoffs, Philadelphia began making significant changes to the offense.

The Eagles’ offense, which ranked 24th in yards and 17th in EPA per play last season, was ridiculed throughout the year—including by one of their own players, A.J. Brown, who called for the offense to be more aggressive and noted that they couldn’t only rely on the defense to bail them out. During the season, much of the blame was assigned to offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who was fired after one year as the play-caller. Following the season, reports circulated pinning some of the offensive issues on Jalen Hurts , who, per ESPN, reportedly pushed back on changes to “diversify the scheme” and playing more from under center.

Accordingly, the Eagles started making major changes to the offense in the offseason. They traded Brown to the Patriots , traded for Dontayvion Wicks, and drafted receiver Makai Lemon and tight end Eli Stowers in the first two rounds. They moved on from longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. This week, franchise pillar and right tackle Lane Johnson announced his retirement. A day later, the Eagles traded Cam Jurgens to the Ravens . The most significant change to the structure of the offense, however, came before any of these other moves, when they hired Sean Mannion as their new offensive coordinator in January.

Mannion, who previously was a quarterbacks coach for the Packers under Matt LaFleur, was brought in to install a more under-center, Sean McVay–style of offense the Eagles had not previously run in the Hurts era. Hurts was reportedly reluctant to such an offense in the past, but has been receptive to Mannion and the new scheme.

While Mannion has installed a new offense, many of the Eagles’ issues on that side of the ball remain the same. It’s only been four weeks, and the Eagles are certainly adjusting to a new scheme and could improve over the course of the season. Still, it’s discouraging to see this start, especially given how other offenses, such as the Raiders under Klint Kubiak and the Falcons under Tommy Rees, have quickly adapted to new play-callers.

Amid another poor offensive start for the Eagles, here are six numbers that capture their struggles on offense.

2

The number of times the Eagles have gone scoreless in the second half of a game this season. The Eagles failed to score in the second half against the Bears in Week 3 and the Rams in Week 4, contributing to them losing both games and blowing a 10-point lead against Los Angeles. The offense going missing for a half has been a running theme since last season. On four occasions last season (against the Giants in Week 6, the Packers in Week 10, the Cowboys in Week 12 and the Bills in Week 17), the Eagles did not score any points in a single half. In two other games (against the Cowboys in Week 1 and the Lions in Week 11), they managed just a field goal in a half. In multiple games last season, the Eagles didn’t even complete a pass in a half, going 3–0 in games when Hurts had fewer than five passing yards in a half. The Eagles were able to win the NFC East in spite of that last season, but this method of winning has proved unsustainable, especially with the defense dropping to 17th in EPA per play and 26th in success rate this season.

35.7%

The Eagles’ three-and-out rate this season, which ranks 31st, per NFL researcher. Only the Titans have a higher three-and-out rate at 36.8%. In contrast, the Falcons have the lowest three-and-out percentage at 8.5%. Not only do the Eagles rank 29th in yards and 26th in points, they’re struggling to even move the ball. On Sunday against the Rams, they did not convert one of 12 third down attempts. This is similar to 2025, when the Eagles ranked 32nd in three-and-out rate (28.1%). The Eagles’ defense hasn’t been as stout this season, but it’s not easy when the unit is regularly getting sent back on the field after three plays.

47%

The percentage of passing plays that have gained zero or fewer yards this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL, per Ryan Paganetti . Only the Packers, Dolphins and Steelers rank below the Eagles. In comparison, the No. 1 team in this category, the 49ers, have seen 29.2% of their passing plays gain zero or fewer yards.

It’s easier to see why the Eagles’ three-and-out rate is so high when nearly half of their passing plays are not gaining any yardage.

While the running game has had its struggles at times, particularly last season, the passing attack has been a consistent issue for several seasons in Philadelphia, and most notably pointed out when Brown referred to “passing” as the something the offense needed to improve on after a narrow win over the Panthers in 2024. They went on to win the Super Bowl that season despite ranking 29th in passing yards. The passing attack did not take many steps forward in 2025 either, ranking 23rd in passing yards.

Thus far, the Eagles rank 31st in passing yards (160.8 per game) and 28th in EPA per pass. DeVonta Smith missed their Week 4 matchup due to injury (and Dallas Goedert has missed both losses), but regardless of the situation, the Eagles simply have not been efficient enough at passing the football.

-0.33

Hurts’s EPA per drop-back against the blitz so far this season, which ranks 26th, per Next Gen Stats. One issue that is not the same this year is Hurts has been performing worse against the blitz. Per Next Gen Stats, against the blitz Hurts has completed 48.9% (27th) of his passes and averaged 5.0 yards per attempt (26th) and recorded an EPA per dropback of -0.33 EPA. He has thrown three touchdowns to one pick against the blitz, but so far, his numbers have regressed. In 2024, Hurts tied for fourth in EPA per dropback against the blitz (0.25) while throwing nine touchdowns to one pick. His EPA per dropback dropped to 19th in 2025 (0.01), but remained positive. He also remained productive, tossing 15 touchdowns to three picks against the blitz.

“My simplest way, blocking,” Hurts said this week of how they can improve against the blitz. “I think it takes a true alignment, though. … I think it’s a bit of gelling thing in terms of learning new material, everybody on taking that and it takes all 11.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked about how the offense can improve against the blitz:



“My simplest way — blocking. I think it takes a true alignment…it takes all eleven.”



(🎥: @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/87PXjiT3Fu — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) October 7, 2026

43.5%

The rate at which Jalen Hurts has been pressured so far this season, tied for third-most in the league, according to Next Gen Stats. The Eagles’ typically stout offensive line took some steps back last season as Lane Johnson missed time due to injury. Still, Hurts was pressured 31.9% of the time, which was the 21st-most. This year, the offensive line play has been worse as Landon Dickerson missed time due to injury, Lane Johnson missed time for personal reasons and Jurgens struggled to adapt to guard. Johnson has since announced his retirement and Jurgens was traded to the Ravens.

The Eagles hold optimism about their young offensive linemen , but it’s unclear how much better the line can be with them and without Johnson going forward, and if they can alleviate the pressure off of Hurts.

4.8

The Eagles’ yards per carry when Lane Johnson is on the field since 2024, per Next Gen Stats. In contrast, since 2024, their yards per carry dropped to 4.0 yards when he is off the field. There are numerous stats that speak to Johnson’s greatness. This is particularly evident in the run game, which has been much more successful with Johnson blocking. Johnson blocked for two backs that led the NFL in rushing—Lesean McCoy in 2013 and Saquon Barkley’s 2000-yard season in ’24. Overall through his career, the Eagles’ offense ranked third in EPA per play with Johnson, and 28th without him, per Paganetti.

Ultimately, the Eagles will have to learn to move forward without Johnson, but there is no replacing him and the impact he had on the team for 14 seasons.