What 2025 Season Is About For OL Giovanni Manu
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Giovanni Manu is settling in for another season of growth and development.
After a challenging rookie season, Detroit's coaching staff has noticed the 24-year-old has come a long way from the first time he stepped foot on the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
Offensive line coach Hank Fraley expressed the 6-foot-7 lineman is working hard at his craft and is handling the vast responsibilities reasonably well.
Interestingly, Manu struggled during practice, but showed glimpses of his potential during appearances in the preseason.
"Just every day, he's trying to get better. I would say he's come a long ways from last year," said Fraley, when asked by Lions OnSI what this season would be about for the former fourth-round draft pick. "He's not to where we want him to be yet, and he's not where he wants to be yet, but the good thing about him is he works hard at it. It's not perfect.
"The thing is, a lot of people point out always the glaring mistakes. And that's what O-line is, especially pass-pro. But you can't, we get beat. There's no way of saving us. Normally, it's just not going to be the case. Maybe the ball gets out in time, but we still got beat. There's nobody, you know, there's not a back just standing back there waiting for us to get beat and help us out," Fraley continued. "So, that's where it is. It's just the consistency. And he's gotten more consistent."
The veteran coach expects his room to be prepared to play at any moment, even players on the practice squad.
"In time, you know, we're going to have to count on him somewhere down the line here. I think we're going to have to count on all the guys that we have in our building here. And that nice thing about the NFL now, there's that practice squad," said Fraley. "And you keep vets on the practice squad. You got guys like Dan Skipper still here and those guys we can lean on like JeMarco (Jones). I think Gio, when his time is called, he's going to be ready to play for us. And he's gotten better, and we're looking forward to him contributing this year."
Veterans on the roster have been willing to work with Manu and mentor him early in his career. Taylor Decker has regularly checked in on how the young offensive lineman is handling the ups and downs of life at the National Football League level.
Manu expressed to reporters, "Talking to the vets, not every room in the NFL is like that where they’re willing to take a guy in and be like a big brother to him, and that’s how I feel. I’m just thankful for all those guys."
Manu feels he is adjusting much better to pre-snap adjustments. In the past, the offense would check into a different play and the young lineman would invariably make a mistake, disrupting the entire play.
"Now it's like, 'Okay, we’re switching from here to a pass play, boom, boom, boom. I know where I’m going. I’m setting here, there, there," said Manu. "Those things I’m noticing that I’m picking up faster on."