What Is Latest With DE Za'Darius Smith: Are Lions In Mix?
The Detroit Lions are still in the mix to land the services of veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
After a lengthy career, the veteran enjoyed time away from the game and did not participate in training camp, instead choosing to take a couple of vacations and spend time with those close to him.
Now that the NFL is at the stage of the preseason where team's are trimming their rosters, Smith is going to be much more in demand.
According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, "With free agency picking up a bit this week, one name to watch Za'Darius Smith, who finished with nine sacks last year. Multiple contending teams have checked in on Smith, who is training and waiting on the right situation."
Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked on Monday morning how players being currently injured, but are set to return at some point this season, will impact roster decisions.
Josh Paschal, Ahmed Hassanein and Alim McNeill are all expected to return at some point in the 2025 NFL season.
"Well, you do have to think about it, because if we go this route with these players, and everything happens the way you want it to where nobody gets hurt, everything’s great, then who are those you’re releasing? Alright, so then you release those players, is somebody else going to claim them? Or would they be there to come back on practice squad? Or would they want to come back? You do go through all of those, and that’s hard too," said Campbell. "I mean, it’s hard enough to think about your 53, but then you know you’ve got really good players coming back that are going to help you.
"There’s no question about it that you’re going to need to get on the roster. It does, so you do think about those, too. At the same token, you’ve got to be careful and just worry about today," Campbell commented further. "Worry about what’s right in front of us a little bit. The odds, unfortunately, will be that it’ll shake out – we won’t have to make that decision. I hope not, but it’s kind of how it’s been here for going on five years.”
A factor that does give Detroit a slight edge over the rest of the league is having a family member that has a chance of being part of the team's practice squad.
Wide receiver Jackson Meeks did not make the initial 53-man roster, but he could return as part of the 16-man practice squad.
If Meeks spends his rookie season in Motown, Smith may be more motivated to join him, as the young wideout is the nephew of the 32-year-old defender.