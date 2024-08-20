What Josh Paschal Can Improve in 2024
Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal remains somewhat of a mystery entering the third season of his NFL career.
In each of his first two years, Paschal has done a stint on injured reserve. He's played just 22 total games over that period and the statistical production has been modest at best.
To this point in his career, the Kentucky product has logged 41 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. While the numbers are less than what is desired of a 2022 second-round pick, there's reason to believe that Paschal can be the latest in a series of players to make a third-year jump in the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era.
Paschal had a strong game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason, including a critical forced fumble in the fourth quarter to give the Lions excellent field position. He showed encouraging signs of growth.
Here's a look at some of the good and bad from last year, and where he can improve heading into the 2024 regular season.
The good
To start, it's worth examining Paschal's lone sack from the 2023 season. In addition to his role as an edge-setter, the Kentucky product also spent time lining up on the interior in pass-rush downs. This is an area where he has real potential, as he can offer production as a rusher from the inside.
Time will tell exactly how much action he gets in this area in 2024, as the Lions have players such as Alim McNeill, DJ Reader and Levi Onwuzurike who can also get after quarterbacks from the interior.
Against the Broncos in Week 15, Paschal notched his only sack of the year rushing from the interior. It's a clean rep, as he wins with his hands against his assignment and has a clear shot at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
One of Paschal's biggest plays of the season came in Week 1 against the defending champion Chiefs. It was a key situation, as the Chiefs were facing a third-and-1 in a critical juncture in the fourth quarter.
Playing a 4i technique, Paschal lines up on the inside shoulder of the tackle. Kansas City, known for its unique offensive schemes, dials up a snap to tight end Blake Bell and a jet sweep to his side of the field. However, Paschal is ready for the action.
This is a clever stunt dialed up by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, as he shoots through the A gap on the snap and makes a tackle for loss to force a punt.
Where he can improve
Paschal's production has been predominantly in the run game through the start of his career. Not known primarily as a pass-rush specialist in college, he has served as an edge-setter working opposite of Aidan Hutchinson during his reps at the NFL level.
Take into account this clip against Dallas in Week 17. Lined up on the edge, the Cowboys run off tackle his way as the guard and center combo-block the defensive tackle and leave Paschal one-on-one with left tackle Tyron Smith.
This is no easy task for Paschal, as Smith is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro. Paschal loses leverage on the snap and is walled off, allowing Tony Pollard to run by for a modest gain.
Earlier in the season against the Chargers, Paschal is left somewhat vulnerable on a run rep where he could use his size to anchor and cut off the play.
It's a zone run for Los Angeles, with the blocking dictating the play going to the right side. However, Paschal gets caught in the wash of the blocking and as a result leaves a cutback lane vulnerable.
The Kentucky product could eliminate this in the future by breaking down and setting a firm base, either shucking the block or driving his blocker back into the play in the process. This rep is also a good one for linebacker Alex Anzalone, who to his credit does a good job filling the cutback lane to stifle the run for a short gain.
Verdict
Paschal still has room to grow as a pass-rusher and could benefit from developing a solid counter. He doesn't have the spin move that Hutchinson has, winning primarily with his hands. If he can add a move or two, he can improve his success in this area.
In the run game, he can be more consistent with his base and anchor down against opposing blockers. There is a solid foundation for him to work with, and his versatility gives the Lions options.
If he can put the pieces together, he will be in a good spot to succeed in his third NFL season. With the Lions having a history of players taking leaps in their third NFL season, Paschal could certainly be the next one to make a jump in 2024.